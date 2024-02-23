Japanese Yen eyes multi-month low amid reduced bets for eventual BoJ pivot

- The Japanese Yen hangs near a weekly low amid the BoJ policy uncertainty and the risk-on mood.
- Geopolitical risks and intervention fears should help limit the downside for the safe-haven JPY.
- The Fed’s higher-for-longer rates narrative fails to inspire the USD bulls and might cap USD/JPY.
The Japanese Yen (JPY) remains on the defensive against its American counterpart for the third successive day and trades near the weekly low heading into the European session on Friday. Investors scaled back their expectations that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) will end negative interest rates in the coming months after data released last week showed that Japan's economy unexpectedly fell into recession. This, along with the prevalent risk-on environment, turns out to be key factors undermining the safe-haven JPY.
That said, the recent warnings from Japanese officials that the government will intervene in the markets to stem any further JPY weakness is holding back traders from placing aggressive bearish bets amid geopolitical risks. Furthermore, the US Dollar (USD) struggles to gain any meaningful traction and build on the overnight goodish rebound from a nearly three-week low. This might also contribute to keeping a lid on any meaningful appreciating move for the USD/JPY pair in the absence of any relevant macro data.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Japanese Yen is weighed down by a combination of factors
- Data released last week showed that Japan's economy unexpectedly entered a technical recession in the fourth quarter and smashes hopes that the Bank of Japan exit the ultra-easy policy regime, undermining the Japanese Yen.
- The better-than-expected release of the flash PMI prints showed that the downturn in the Eurozone business activity eased in February, which further boosted investors’ sentiment and exerts additional pressure on the safe-haven JPY.
- Attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi rebels show no sign of abating despite US and UK strikes, raising the risk of further military action and lending some soupport to the JPY.
- Japan's Ministry of Finance and the BoJ recently warned that they’re watching the exchange rate closely and are willing to intervene in the market to stem any further weakness in the domestic currency.
- Meanwhile, the FOMC meeting minutes on Wednesday, along with comments by a slew of influential Federal Reserve officials, reiterated the message that the central bank will keep interest rates higher for longer.
- Fed Vice Chair Philip Jefferson said on Thursday that he was cautiously optimistic about progress on inflation and that he will be looking at the totality of data when weighing interest rate cut options, not a single indicator.
- Separately, Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker noted that the central bank is approaching the point of cutting interest rates, though policymakers remain unsure of when specifically, that might happen.
- Furthermore, Fed Governor Lisa Cook believes that the current monetary policy stance is restrictive and would like to have greater confidence that inflation is converging to 2% before beginning interest rate cuts.
- Adding to this, Fed Governor Christopher Waller expects the FOMC to begin lowering at some point this year, but he will need more evidence to see that inflation is cooling before he is willing to support interest rate cuts.
- According to the CME FedWatch Tool, the current market pricing indicates about a 30% chance that the Fed will start cutting interest rates in May, much lower than a more than over 80% chance a month ago.
- Moreover, fresh signs of strength in the US labor market remain supportive of elevated US Treasury bond yields, which favours the US Dollar bulls and supports prospects for a further move up for the USD/JPY pair.
- The US Department of Labor reported that the number of Americans applying for unemployment insurance benefits declined to 201K during the week ending February 17 from the 213K in the previous week.
Technical Analysis: USD/JPY remains within striking distance of multi-month top, bulls retain control
From a technical perspective, any meaningful pullback is likely to find decent support near the 150.00 psychological mark. This is followed by the weekly low, around the 149.70-149.65 region, which if broken could drag the USD/JPY pair further towards the 149.35-149.30 horizontal support en route to the 149.00 mark. Some follow-through selling below the 148.80-148.70 strong horizontal resistance breakpoint might shift the bias in favour of bearish traders and pave the way for deeper losses.
On the flip side, bulls might still wait for a sustained strength beyond the 150.85-150.90 area, or a multi-month top touched last week, before placing fresh bets. Given that oscillators on the daily chart are holding comfortably in the positive territory and are still away from being in the overbought zone, the USD/JPY pair might then climb to the 151.45 hurdle. The momentum could extend towards the 152.00 neighbourhood, or a multi-decade peak set in October 2022 and retested in November 2023.
Japanese Yen price today
The table below shows the percentage change of Japanese Yen (JPY) against listed major currencies today. Japanese Yen was the strongest against the Swiss Franc.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.06%
|-0.02%
|0.00%
|-0.20%
|-0.04%
|-0.07%
|0.02%
|EUR
|0.05%
|0.03%
|0.05%
|-0.14%
|0.01%
|-0.02%
|0.05%
|GBP
|0.02%
|-0.04%
|0.02%
|-0.18%
|-0.02%
|-0.05%
|0.01%
|CAD
|0.00%
|-0.06%
|-0.03%
|-0.20%
|-0.03%
|-0.08%
|-0.01%
|AUD
|0.20%
|0.14%
|0.18%
|0.20%
|0.16%
|0.10%
|0.18%
|JPY
|0.03%
|-0.01%
|0.04%
|0.04%
|-0.16%
|-0.03%
|0.04%
|NZD
|0.06%
|0.02%
|0.05%
|0.08%
|-0.13%
|0.04%
|0.08%
|CHF
|-0.01%
|-0.07%
|-0.03%
|-0.01%
|-0.22%
|-0.05%
|-0.11%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
Japanese Yen FAQs
What key factors drive the Japanese Yen?
The Japanese Yen (JPY) is one of the world’s most traded currencies. Its value is broadly determined by the performance of the Japanese economy, but more specifically by the Bank of Japan’s policy, the differential between Japanese and US bond yields, or risk sentiment among traders, among other factors.
How do the decisions of the Bank of Japan impact the Japanese Yen?
One of the Bank of Japan’s mandates is currency control, so its moves are key for the Yen. The BoJ has directly intervened in currency markets sometimes, generally to lower the value of the Yen, although it refrains from doing it often due to political concerns of its main trading partners. The current BoJ ultra-loose monetary policy, based on massive stimulus to the economy, has caused the Yen to depreciate against its main currency peers. This process has exacerbated more recently due to an increasing policy divergence between the Bank of Japan and other main central banks, which have opted to increase interest rates sharply to fight decades-high levels of inflation.
How does the differential between Japanese and US bond yields impact the Japanese Yen?
The BoJ’s stance of sticking to ultra-loose monetary policy has led to a widening policy divergence with other central banks, particularly with the US Federal Reserve. This supports a widening of the differential between the 10-year US and Japanese bonds, which favors the US Dollar against the Japanese Yen.
How does broader risk sentiment impact the Japanese Yen?
The Japanese Yen is often seen as a safe-haven investment. This means that in times of market stress, investors are more likely to put their money in the Japanese currency due to its supposed reliability and stability. Turbulent times are likely to strengthen the Yen’s value against other currencies seen as more risky to invest in.
