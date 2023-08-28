Japanese government maintains overall assessment of its economy in August

In its monthly outlook report for August, the Japanese government keeps the overall assessment of its economy intact.
Key quotes
The economy is still viewed as recovering at a moderate pace.
Private consumption is picking up.
Business investment is picking up.
Industrial production shows signs of picking up.
Corporate profits are improving moderately as a whole.
The employment situation shows movements of improvement.
Consumer prices are rising.
Market reaction
USD/JPY is paring back gains to trade near 146.50 on the above report. The spot is up 0.10% on the day.
Focus turns to key data releases this week
Focus this week will turn to US non-farm payrolls, ISM manufacturing, Chinese PMI and Euro Flash inflation for August. We have a slow start to an otherwise interesting week where markets will likely digest the signals from the Jackson Hole speeches on Friday.