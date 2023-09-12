Japan LDP’s Seko: Ueda said that exit from easy policy will be after achieving 2% price target

Hiroshige Seko, Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s (LDP) Upper House secretary-general, said on Tuesday that he “took Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor Ueda's comment in the media interview to mean the BoJ will continue with easing.”
Seko added “BoJ Gov Ueda has said that exit from the easy policy will be after achieving the 2% inflation target.”
Market reaction
The Japanese Yen is unfazed by the above comments, as USD/JPY is holding its bounce near 146.70, up 0.09% so far.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD rebounds toward 0.6450 amid risk reset
AUD/USD is rebounding toward 0.6450 heading toward the European opening bells on Tuesday. The Aussie cheers a slight boost in Australian Business Confidence while the US Dollar recovery fades amid the renewed China-led optimism.
EUR/USD treads water near mid-1.0700s, looks to German ZEW survey
EUR/USD struggles to capitalize on the overnight strong move up and trades with a mild negative bias near 1.0750 early Tuesday. The pair finds some support from a subdued US Dollar and an improving market mood. German ZEW survey is next in focus.
Gold confined within two key averages, awaits US CPI for fresh direction
Gold price is treading water while defending the critical 200-DMA at $1,920 during early Tuesday dealings. XAU/USD price is losing the upside traction, as the United States Dollar (USD) finds its feet amid a negative shift in risk sentiment and the buoyant tone seen around the US Treasury bond yields.
Alameda Research's balance history on FTX confirms death blow happened during LUNA collapse, expert says
Will Clemente has concluded that Alameda Research's ultimate collapse may have trickled down from Terra saga in May 2022. His assumption comes after observing the hedge fund's balance history on FTX, going back to early 2022.
UK Unemployment Rate Preview: Persistent labor shortages likely to keep levels low
Following the recent dovish remarks from Bank of England (BoE) Governor Andrew Bailey, the United Kingdom’s (UK) labor market report, due to be published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) on Tuesday, will hold significance in gauging the next interest rate move by the central bank.