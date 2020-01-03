Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei: Harsh revenge awaits “criminals” who killed Soleimani

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei strongly condemned the US killing of the Iranian Quds Force Commander Soleimani, in a statement on the State TV this Friday.

Key Quotes:

Soleimani has 'gone to heaven', praising his valor in statement Calls for three days of mourning. Harsh revenge awaits "criminals" who killed Soleimani. Soleimani's killing will double the motivation of the resistance against United States and Israel. Soleimani's disappearance is bitter but struggle will continue until victory, making "criminals'" lives more bitter.

Strong responses continue to trickle in from the Iranian authorities, indicating a major retaliation likely from Iran following the US airstrikes on Baghdad airport that killed key Iranian and Iraqi military personnel.

Both crude benchmarks consolidate the 4% upsurge, awaiting Iran’s any tit-for-tat action while Gold trades at four-month tops near $1540.