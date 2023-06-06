HCA Healthcare, Inc., (HCA) provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general & acute care hospitals that offers medical & surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic & emergency services & outpatient services. It is based in Tennessee, comes under Healthcare (XLV) sector & trades as “HCA” ticker at NYSE.
As discussed in the previous article, HCA expected further upside in (1) of ((3)) & remain supported in (2) for further upside, while dips remain above ((2)) low. It already confirms higher high above wave I as bullish sequence.
HCA – Elliott Wave View From 12.11.2022:
It placed wave I at $279.02 high in the impulse sequence started from March-2020 low. Below there, it favored ended II at $164.47 low in 3 swings pullback & already breaks above I high, calling for further upside in III in bullish sequence. It placed ((A)) at $204.72 low, ((B)) at $229.26 high & ((C)) at $164.47 low in II correction. It placed ((1)) at $219.68 high, ((2)) at $178.32 low & favors higher in ((3)) of III.
HCA – Elliott Wave Latest Weekly View:
Above ((2)) low, it placed (1) of ((3)) at $269.09 high & (2) as zigzag correction at $240 low. It finished 1 of (3) at $294.02 high & 2 at $259.18 low in 3 swing pullback. Currently, it favors higher in 3 of (3), which confirms above 1 high. Alternatively, it can make a minor high above $294.02 as 5 of (1) in diagonal started from ((2)) low before correcting lower in (2) against October-2022 low as less aggressive view. In any of the case, it should remain supported in 3, 7 or 11 swings & extend higher.
HCA – Elliott Wave Latest Daily View:
