Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD moves back above $1840 level, two-day tops

XAU/USD analysis: Could go upwards

Yesterday, the XAU/USD exchange rate reversed north from the 1,825.00 level. It is likely that yellow metal could gain support from the 55-, 100– and 200-hour SMAs in the 1,835.00/1,843.00 area and extend gains against the US Dollar in the short run.

Note that the price for gold could face the resistance level formed by the Fibo 23.60% at 1,860.59. If the given level holds, the rate could bounce off to re-test the predetermined support area. Read more...

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD moves back above $1840 level, two-day tops

Gold added to its intraday gains and climbed to fresh daily tops, around the $1843 region during the early European session.

The precious metal caught some fresh bids on Tuesday and built on the previous day's late bounce from near two-week lows, around the $1818 region. The continuous surge in new coronavirus cases overshadowed the recent optimism over the rollout of vaccines for the highly contagious disease, which, in turn, benefitted the commodity's safe-haven status. Read more...

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD regains positive traction, focus on 20-DMA at $1875.30 – Commerzbank

Gold remains bid and attention is on the 20-day at 1875.30 and 55-day ma at 1908.68. According to Karen Jones, Team Head FICC Technical Analysis Research at Commerzbank, risk remains on the topside.

“Gold has recently tested and rebounded strongly from the 1760/1765.61 May high and 50% retracement. We view the market as having based here and note that this support is further reinforced by the 1747.50 55-week ma.” Read more...