Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD continues to consolidate around $1930/40 area

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD reverses from five-day highs and hits fresh daily lows under $1960

Gold is falling modestly on Monday after being unable to hold onto gains and following recovery of the US dollar during the American session. The ounce peaked at $1,962, but it quickly turned to the downside. It bottomed at $1,927, and as of writing, it stands around $1,930.

The yellow metal pulled back as the US Dollar Index erased losses, rising to the 93.30. Equity prices in Wall Street are up, with the Dow Jones gaining 0.90% and the Nasdaq 0.45%. US yields are higher on Monday offering support to the greenback and weakening gold.

Read more...

Gold: The bulls are currently slipping in their grip on the market

The legacy of the sharp dollar short covering rally in the wake of the FOMC minutes that hauled gold lower, is still hanging over into the new trading week. A couple of mixed daily candles into Friday’s close now means that gold has now closed lower for two consecutive weeks. It leaves the near to medium term outlook somewhat mixed now amidst a variety of technical signals to sift though. The bull trend of the past 11 weeks remains intact (in around $1897 today, whilst the unwind is also settling around 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the $1451/$2072 big bull run around $1926.

Read more...