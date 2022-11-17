- Hawkish commentary by Federal Reserve officials undermines Gold Prices.
- Unemployment claims in the United States diminished compared to last week’s data.
- The US housing market continues to deteriorate as the Federal Reserve aggressively tightens.
- Gold sliding below $1753 would pave the way toward the 100-DMA.
Gold Price drops, eyeing a test of the weekly lows around $1753, following hawkish Federal Reserve (Fed) commentary, amidst a tranche of United States (US) economic data released that underpinned the US Dollar (USD). Also, a jump in US Treasury bond yields weighed on the yellow metal. At the time of writing, XAUUSD is trading at $1759.40, below its opening price by 0.80%, after hitting a daily high of $1774.81.
Federal Reserve’s hawkish commentary undermined XAUUSD
Sentiment shifted sour as Fed policymakers emphasized the need to tackle inflation, led by the St. Louis Fed President James Bullard. Bullard said, “Even under these generous assumptions, the policy rate is not yet in a zone that may be considered sufficiently restrictive.” In his presentation, he showed charts that showed rates might be “sufficiently restrictive” at around 5% to 7% and called his colleagues to raise rates further if they’re to achieve the Fed’s 2% goal.
US Initial Jobless Claims retraced
Data-wise, a busy economic calendar in the United States would entertain Gold traders, led by unemployment claims and housing data. Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended on November 12 dropped 222K, below estimates of 225K and the previous week’s 226K. Contrarily Continuing Claims rose 13K, to 1.51 million, in the week ended on November 5, increasing for the fifth straight week, an uptrend signing that Americans are out of work for longer.
The US housing market continues to cool down
In the housing market segment, Housing Starts for October tumbled, shrinking 4.2% below September’s 1.3% contraction, as further interest-rate hikes by the Fed keep pouring cold water into an already battered housing market. Building Permits decreased by 2.4%, while the previous month’s data was upward reviewed to a 1.4% increase.
The US Dollar Index, a gauge of the buck’s value against a basket of peers, remains above its opening price by 0.62%, at 106.948, snapping two days of consecutive losses. The US 10-year Treasury bond yield, a headwind for the non-yielding metal, jumps nine bps, at 3.781%, after hitting a weekly low of 3.671%.
Gold Price Analysis: Technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the XAUUSD remains neutral-to-upward biased, struggling to crack the $1787 barrier. The XAUUSD drop toward the weekly low at $1753, exposing the yellow metal to selling pressure. The Relative Strength Index (RSI), exiting from oversold conditions, cements the sellers’ case to push prices lower. Therefore, the XAUUSD’s first support would be the weekly low at $1753, followed by the September 12 swing high at $1735.10, and immediately followed by the 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EURUSD holds above 1.0300 in volatile day
EURUSD managed to stage a rebound after dropping toward 1.0300 earlier in the day but struggled to gather momentum. With the US Dollar continuing to benefit from safe-haven flows in the second half of the day, the pair remains on track to post daily losses.
GBPUSD stays deep in red below 1.1800
GBPUSD stays under constant bearish pressure and trades below 1.1800 on Thursday as investors assess the UK's Autumn Budget. Meanwhile, the broad-based US Dollar strength amid risk aversion puts additional weight on the pair's shoulders.
Gold’s corrective decline underway, support at around $1,750
Gold is down for a second consecutive day, nearing the weekly low posted. The American Dollar has been rising since the day started, gathering additional momentum early in the US session as Treasury bond yields ticked north.
Ethereum price paints ugly picture on chart of what is to come
ETH price action has been in the crosshairs since Wednesday after claims that crypto platform Genesis blocked any payouts and repayments of funds. It might be the next domino in the wake of the FTX meltdown from last week.
US Retail Sales true story
The Retail Sales data is not adjusted for inflation. This means higher prices for essential items can drive retail sales higher even if the consumer is actually slowing and trying to spend less.