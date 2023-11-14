- Gold prices climbed nearly 0.90% to $1963.70, reacting to a drop in US Treasury yields after a softer-than-anticipated US inflation report.
- October's CPI in the US eases to 3.2%, below expectations, leading to a significant decrease in the US 10-year note yield and a 1.50% fall in the Dollar Index.
- Market focus shifts to upcoming US economic data, including PPI and Retail Sales, for further cues on the Federal Reserve's policy direction.
Gold price climbs close to 0.90% on Tuesday after hitting a daily low of $1938.84 due to a plunge in US Treasury bond yields courtesy of a softer inflation report in the United States (US). That weighed on the Greenback, which so far has lost more than 1.50% of its value against a basket of currencies, hence the jump in the price of yellow metal. The XAU/USD is trading at $1963.70.
XAU/USD Nears $1964 Mark Amid Declining Treasury Yields and Lower-than-Expected CPI Data
The US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported that October's inflation cooled more than expected. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the 12 months came in at 3.2%, down from the previous reading of 3.7%. Additionally, the monthly CPI figure was 0%, below the 0.1% expected by most economists.
Furthermore, the report indicated that core CPI, which excludes volatile items and is often considered a more stable measure of inflation, decreased by a tenth of a percent. It fell from the prior month's reading of 4.1% to 4%, missing estimates that had predicted it would remain at 4.1%.
The release of this data has caused a significant decline in the US 10-year benchmark note yield, which decreased by more than 18 basis points and is currently at 4.45%, levels not seen since September 22, 2023. Consequently, the US Dollar Index (DXY) dropped by more than 1.50%, falling to 104.13. This decline follows a daily high of 105.73.
Consequently, XAU/USD jumped from below $1940 toward the $1970.92 daily high before trimming some of its gains and stabilizing at around the current spot price. Nevertheless, upside risks remain as the 20-day moving average (DMA) lies at $1972.81, which, once breached, could open the door for further upside.
The US economic docket would feature the Producer Price Index (PPI), Retail Sales, the New York Fed Empire States Manufacturing Index, and Federal Reserve speakers.
Gold Technical Levels
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1963.77
|Today Daily Change
|17.05
|Today Daily Change %
|0.88
|Today daily open
|1946.72
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1970.84
|Daily SMA50
|1923.32
|Daily SMA100
|1927.44
|Daily SMA200
|1935.1
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1949.27
|Previous Daily Low
|1931.67
|Previous Weekly High
|1993.18
|Previous Weekly Low
|1933.04
|Previous Monthly High
|2009.49
|Previous Monthly Low
|1810.51
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1942.55
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1938.39
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1935.84
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1924.95
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1918.24
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1953.44
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1960.15
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1971.04
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD hovers below 1.2500 ahead of UK inflation data
GBP/USD floats around 1.2480 during the Asian session on Wednesday. The GBP/USD pair saw a notable surge of 1.79%, reaching the 1.2500 zone following the release of weaker US inflation data overnight.
EUR/USD remains capped below the 1.0900 mark amid overbought condition
The EUR/USD surges above 1.0850 but faces rejection below the 1.0900 mark during the early European trading hours on Wednesday. The weaker-than-expected US inflation data exerts some selling pressure on the US Dollar (USD) and supports the EUR/USD pair.
Gold holds steady just below weekly high touched on Tuesday amid weaker USD
Gold price struggles to capitalize on its weekly gains registered over the past two days and oscillates in a narrow trading band during the Asian session on Wednesday. The US Dollar ticks higher and recovers a part of the previous day's slump to its lowest level since September 1.
Polygon powers Layer 2 network, aims to connect 50 million users to Ethereum
OKX used Polygon’s open-source codebase, CDK, to build a Layer 2 network X1 that onboards its users to the Ethereum ecosystem. Polygon’s technology makes it possible for users to join the global on-chain ecosystem of Ethereum and access other CDK chain’s liquidity.
CPI down to 3.2%: Is the inflation battle won?
Prior to 2022 and 2023, the monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI) announcements from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) were a point of interest but not a make-or-break event. However, all eyes have been on the CPI lately, and October’s print gave the financial markets a big jolt.