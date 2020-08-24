GBP/USD Price Analysis: Retreats from tops, still comfortable above 1.3100 mark

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • GBP/USD gained traction amid some renewed USD weakness.
  • The uptick struggled to find acceptance above 100-hour EMA.
  • Any subsequent dip might still be seen as a buying opportunity.

The GBP/USD pair refreshed daily tops, near mid-1.3100s in the last hour, albeit lacked any strong follow-through and quickly retreated around 40 pips thereafter. The pair struggled to find acceptance above 100-hour EMA, with bears now eyeing a sustained break back below the 1.3100 mark.

Below the mentioned level, the pair might accelerate the slide back towards session lows, around the 1.3060 region. Some follow-through selling will be seen as a fresh trigger for bears and turn the pair vulnerable to accelerate the fall towards challenging the key 1.3000 psychological mark.

Meanwhile, technical indicators on the daily chart maintained their bullish bias and have again started gaining some positive traction on the 1-hourly chart. The set-up supports prospects for a further intraday positive move amid the emergence of some fresh selling around the greenback.

Hence, any meaningful dip might be seen as a buying opportunity, which should help limit any deeper losses. The pair is more likely to retest the 1.3170-80 supply zone before aiming to surpass the 1.3200 mark and retest the recent daily closing highs, around the 1.3235-40 region.

GBP/USD 1-hourly chart

fxsoriginal

Technical levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.312
Today Daily Change 0.0031
Today Daily Change % 0.24
Today daily open 1.3089
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3075
Daily SMA50 1.2753
Daily SMA100 1.2582
Daily SMA200 1.2722
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3255
Previous Daily Low 1.3059
Previous Weekly High 1.3267
Previous Weekly Low 1.3059
Previous Monthly High 1.317
Previous Monthly Low 1.236
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3134
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.318
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3013
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2938
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2817
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.321
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3331
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3406

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD: Struggles below 0.7200 despite broad risk-on mood

AUD/USD: Struggles below 0.7200 despite broad risk-on mood

AUD/USD attempts recovery from 0.7153 after flashing third consecutive day under 0.7200 mark. Virus vaccine/treatment optimism gained support from US COVID-19 figures. No major data/events on the calendar, virus headlines, chatters over Jackson Hole Symposium will be the key.

AUD/USD News

XAU/USD reverses from five-day highs and hits fresh daily lows under $1960

XAU/USD reverses from five-day highs and hits fresh daily lows under $1960

Gold is falling modestly on Monday after being unable to hold onto gains and following recovery of the US dollar during the American session. The ounce peaked at $1,962, but it quickly turned to the downside.

Gold News

USD/JPY continues to move sideways below 106.00

USD/JPY continues to move sideways below 106.00

USD/JPY is struggling to find direction on Monday. S Dollar Index stays in the negative territory below 93.00. Upbeat market mood keeps safe-haven JPY's gains limited.

USD/JPY News

Bitcoin keeps a winning card on hand

Bitcoin keeps a winning card on hand

Bitcoin's chart leaves the door open to reaching new relative highs. Ethereum is still in a downward spiral and is losing market share to Bitcoin. Extreme market optimism remains a risk as a correction may come.

Read more

WTI testing key resistance structure, anchored by increasing COVID-19 cases

WTI testing key resistance structure, anchored by increasing COVID-19 cases

Failures above $40 and break below support opens risk back to test the prior resistance set in April of this year some $10 lower from today.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures