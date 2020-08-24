GBP/USD Price Analysis: Retreats from tops, still comfortable above 1.3100 mark

- GBP/USD gained traction amid some renewed USD weakness.
- The uptick struggled to find acceptance above 100-hour EMA.
- Any subsequent dip might still be seen as a buying opportunity.
The GBP/USD pair refreshed daily tops, near mid-1.3100s in the last hour, albeit lacked any strong follow-through and quickly retreated around 40 pips thereafter. The pair struggled to find acceptance above 100-hour EMA, with bears now eyeing a sustained break back below the 1.3100 mark.
Below the mentioned level, the pair might accelerate the slide back towards session lows, around the 1.3060 region. Some follow-through selling will be seen as a fresh trigger for bears and turn the pair vulnerable to accelerate the fall towards challenging the key 1.3000 psychological mark.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on the daily chart maintained their bullish bias and have again started gaining some positive traction on the 1-hourly chart. The set-up supports prospects for a further intraday positive move amid the emergence of some fresh selling around the greenback.
Hence, any meaningful dip might be seen as a buying opportunity, which should help limit any deeper losses. The pair is more likely to retest the 1.3170-80 supply zone before aiming to surpass the 1.3200 mark and retest the recent daily closing highs, around the 1.3235-40 region.
GBP/USD 1-hourly chart
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.312
|Today Daily Change
|0.0031
|Today Daily Change %
|0.24
|Today daily open
|1.3089
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3075
|Daily SMA50
|1.2753
|Daily SMA100
|1.2582
|Daily SMA200
|1.2722
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3255
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3059
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3267
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3059
|Previous Monthly High
|1.317
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.236
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3134
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.318
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3013
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2938
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2817
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.321
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3331
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3406
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Struggles below 0.7200 despite broad risk-on mood
AUD/USD attempts recovery from 0.7153 after flashing third consecutive day under 0.7200 mark. Virus vaccine/treatment optimism gained support from US COVID-19 figures. No major data/events on the calendar, virus headlines, chatters over Jackson Hole Symposium will be the key.
XAU/USD reverses from five-day highs and hits fresh daily lows under $1960
Gold is falling modestly on Monday after being unable to hold onto gains and following recovery of the US dollar during the American session. The ounce peaked at $1,962, but it quickly turned to the downside.
USD/JPY continues to move sideways below 106.00
USD/JPY is struggling to find direction on Monday. S Dollar Index stays in the negative territory below 93.00. Upbeat market mood keeps safe-haven JPY's gains limited.
Bitcoin keeps a winning card on hand
Bitcoin's chart leaves the door open to reaching new relative highs. Ethereum is still in a downward spiral and is losing market share to Bitcoin. Extreme market optimism remains a risk as a correction may come.
WTI testing key resistance structure, anchored by increasing COVID-19 cases
Failures above $40 and break below support opens risk back to test the prior resistance set in April of this year some $10 lower from today.