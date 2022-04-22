- GBP/USD remains exposed to downside risks and eyes 1.2975 support.
- Bailey, Powell widened the policy divergence, smashing cable.
- UK/US PMIs, Bailey eyed but little relief seen in sight for GBP bulls.
GBP/USD is consolidating the rebound from just above 1.3000, as bears take a breather ahead of the UK and US S&P Global Preliminary business PMI reports.
Cable lost nearly 60-pips on Thursday, as the monetary policy divergence between the Fed and the Bank of England (BOE) widened after Fed Chair Jerome Powell endorsed aggressive policy tightening.
Meanwhile, BOE Governor Andrew Bailey stuck to its cautious tone, wary about the growth prospects amid labor market weakness and raging inflation.
Ahead of the key PMIs releases, the sentiment around the dollar and the yields will continue to dominate GBP/USD trades. Also, in focus remains the speech by Bailey at the IMF event this Friday.
Looking at GBP/USD’s daily chart, the price tumbled after failing to find acceptance above the 21-Daily Moving Average (DMA), now at 1.3073.
The bearish 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) continues to indicate the odds of more downside.
Immediate support is seen at the 1.3000 level for GBP bulls. Further down, sellers will target 1.2975, which is the confluence zone of the April 13 and 19 lows.
Deeper declines will expose the falling channel support at 1.2903. Note that the major has been traversing within a bullish channel since the downtrend kicked in on March 23.
GBP/USD: Daily chart
Until the 21-DMA is taken out on a sustained basis, sellers will likely keep the control.
If bulls succeed in cracking the latter, then the channel resistance at 1.3089 will challenge the bearish commitments.
Further up, the 1.3100 mark will be the level to beat for GBP buyers.
GBP/USD: Additional technical levels
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3026
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02
|Today daily open
|1.303
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3075
|Daily SMA50
|1.3221
|Daily SMA100
|1.3338
|Daily SMA200
|1.3506
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.309
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3022
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3147
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2973
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3438
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3048
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3064
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3005
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.298
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2937
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3073
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3116
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3141
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
