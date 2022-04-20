GBP/USD staged a solid recovery from sub-1.3000 levels amid broad-based USD weakness.

The fundamental backdrop favours the USD bulls and should cap the upside for the major.

Sustained strength beyond the 1.3100 is needed to support prospects for any further gains.

The GBP/USD pair gained strong positive traction on Wednesday and snapped a four-day losing streak back closer to the YTD low. The momentum extended through the mid-European session and pushed spot prices to a fresh weekly high, around the 1.3065 region in the last hour.

From a technical perspective, repeated failures to find acceptance below the 1.3000 psychological mark prompted some short-covering around the GBP/USD pair amid broad-based US dollar weakness. That said, any meaningful recovery seems elusive amid hawkish Fed expectations. The markets seem convinced that the US central bank would tighten its monetary policy at a faster pace to curb soaring inflation and have been pricing in multiple 50 bps rate hikes. This supports prospects for the emergence of some USD dip-buying, which should cap the GBP/USD pair.

Hence, any subsequent move up is more likely to confront stiff resistance and faltered near the 1.3100 confluence hurdle, comprising 200-period SMA on the 4-hour chart and a descending trend-line. The said handle should act as a pivotal point and help determine the near-term trajectory. A convincing breakthrough would suggest that the GBP/USD pair has formed strong base just below the 1.3000 mark and pave the way for additional gains. The next relevant hurdle is pegged near the 1.3145-1.3150 area, above which bulls might aim to reclaim the 1.3200 round figure.

On the flip side, the 1.3000-1.2990 area might continue to act as immediate support. Some follow-through selling below the YTD low, around the 1.2975-1.2970 region, would make the GBP/USD pair vulnerable to accelerate the slide towards testing the 1.2910-1.2900 support zone. The downward trajectory could further get extended towards the next relevant support near the mid-1.2800s before the GBP/USD pair eventually drops to the 1.2820 area.

GBP/USD 4-hour chart

Key levels to watch