GBP/USD Price Analysis: Downside remains open towards 1.3100 amid Omicron risks

- GBP/USD eyes deeper losses as Omicron restrictions derail BOE rate hike bets.
- The US dollar jumps on mixed market mood, critical daily support line remains at risk.
- 21-DMA is the level to beat for GBP bulls if the rebound from yearly lows kick in.
GBP/USD is trading mildly offered around 1.3200, unable to find its feet amid persistent concerns over the rising Omicron cases in the UK and resurgent US dollar demand.
The Plan B guidance announced by the UK PM Boris Johnson on Wednesday has pushed back the Bank of England (BOE) rate hike calls to February 2022, undermining the sentiment around the local currency.
Meanwhile, uncertainty over the new covid variant and its implications on the global economic growth keeps the investors on the edge, lifting the US dollar’s safe-haven appeal, which in turn weighs on cable.
Looking at GBP/USD’s daily chart, the price remains directed towards the critical falling support line at 1.3111.
On selling resurgence, the latter could give way, opening floors for a sharp sell-off towards 1.3000 the figure.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is sitting just above the oversold territory, allowing room for the additional decline.
GBP/USD: Daily chart
Alternatively, if the bulls manage to defend the yearly lows of 1.3167, then a rebound towards the bearish 21-Daily Moving Average (DMA) at 1.3341 cannot be ruled.
Ahead of that, the buyers will test the bearish commitments at 1.3300.
GBP/USD: Additional levels to consider
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3204
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0020
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.15
|Today daily open
|1.3225
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3348
|Daily SMA50
|1.3529
|Daily SMA100
|1.3655
|Daily SMA200
|1.3791
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3261
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3161
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3371
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3194
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3698
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3194
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3199
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3223
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.317
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3115
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.307
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.327
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3316
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3371
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
