- GBP/USD is attempting a bounce but remains capped below 1.1200.
- Risk-off flows dominate amid mixed US data and ahead of US NFP.
- Cable closes Thursday below critical daily trendline support.
GBP/USD has paused its corrective decline from three-week highs of 1.1495, as investors remain in a wait-and-see mode heading into Friday’s US Nonfarm Payrolls release.
The Asian markets remain cautious, with most FX pairs in thin ranges, refraining from placing big bets. Therefore, the US dollar shows lackluster performance alongside the yields, consolidating the two-day rebound. The recent series of mixed US data and uncertainty over the Fed’s next rate hike move keep investors on the edge.
Meanwhile, the pound remains vulnerable against the dollar, as investors assess UK PM Liz Truss’ recent speech at the Conservative party conference on Wednesday. Truss urged the Conservative party to stick together and help transform the economy and the country. Her comments come after the government’s tax rate cut U-turn was announced on Monday.
From a short-term technical perspective, GBP/USD breached the rising trendline support, then at 1.1193 on a daily closing basis on Thursday.
This suggests cable bears are likely to extend the ongoing correction from near 1.1500 levels.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is lurking below the midline, backing the bearish prospects.
A fresh selling wave could revive bears, calling for a retest of the 1.1100 level on a break of the daily low at 1.1135.
The October low of 1.1085 will be next in sight for sellers.
GBP/USD: Daily chart
On the upside, strong resistance awaits at 1.1200, above which the horizontal 21-Daily Moving Average (DMA) at 1.1259 will be put to test.
The rising trendline support now resistance at 1.1302 will be a tough nut to crack for bulls on the road to recovery.
GBP/USD: Additional technical levels
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1169
|Today Daily Change
|0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05
|Today daily open
|1.1163
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1264
|Daily SMA50
|1.164
|Daily SMA100
|1.1934
|Daily SMA200
|1.2551
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1384
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1113
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1235
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0339
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1738
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0339
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1216
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.128
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1056
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0949
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0785
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1327
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1491
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1598
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
