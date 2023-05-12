GBP/USD Price Analysis: Clings to gains above 1.2500, ascending channel support holds the key

- GBP/USD bounce off a one-month-old ascending channel support, though lacks follow-through.
- The technical setup warrants some caution before positioning for any further near-term decline.
- A convincing break below the ascending channel support is needed to confirm a bearish break.
The GBP/USD pair attracts some buying near the 1.2500 psychological mark, which coincides with the lower end of a short-term ascending trend line extending from early April and recovers a part of the previous day's slump to over a one-week low. The pair sticks to its mildly positive tone, around the 1.2525-1.2530 region through the first half of the European session and for now, seems to have stalled a pullback from its highest level since April 2022 touched on Wednesday.
The US Dollar (USD) struggles to gain any meaningful traction and is seen consolidating the previous day's strong move up, which, in turn, is seen as a key factor lending some support to the GBP/USD pair. The upside, however, remains capped in the wake of the Bank of England (BoE) Governor Andrew Bailey's less hawkish remarks on Thursday, indicating the possibility of a sharp fall in UK inflation. This, to a larger extent, overshadows mostly in line UK GDP print for the first quarter of 2023 and the better-than-expected UK Manufacturing/Industrial Production figures for March.
From a technical perspective, the recent failure near the aforementioned trend-channel resistance and the subsequent downfall might have already shifted the near-term bias in favour of bearish traders. That said, oscillators on the daily chart - though have been losing positive traction - are still holding in the bullish territory. This, in turn, makes it prudent to wait for a convincing break below the 1.2500 mark, or the ascending trend-channel support, before positioning for any further depreciating move. The GBP/USD pair might then accelerate the slide towards the 1.2440-1.2435 region.
This is followed by the 1.2400 round figure, below which the downward trajectory could get extended further towards the next relevant support near the 1.2370-1.2465 region en route to the mid-1.2300s. The GBP/USD pair could eventually weaken further below the 1.2300 round-figure mark and test the 1.2275-1.2270 horizontal support.
On the flip side, any subsequent move-up is likely to confront stiff resistance near the 1.2550-1.2560 region. A sustained strength beyond will reaffirm the trend-channel support and trigger a near-term short-covering move. The GBP/USD pair might then aim to reclaim the 1.2600 round figure and test the 1.2635-1.2640 supply zone. The upward trajectory has the potential to push spot prices towards the 1.2700 mark, which coincides with the top end of the ascending channel. The latter should act as a pivotal point, which if cleared will be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders.
GBP/USD 4-hour chart
Key levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2527
|Today Daily Change
|0.0016
|Today Daily Change %
|0.13
|Today daily open
|1.2511
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2504
|Daily SMA50
|1.2349
|Daily SMA100
|1.2245
|Daily SMA200
|1.1959
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2641
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2497
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2652
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2436
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2584
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2275
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2552
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2586
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2458
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2406
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2314
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2602
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2694
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2746
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls below 1.0900 as USD recovery continues
EUR/USD stays on the back foot on Friday and trades at its lowest level in a month below 1.0900. The US Dollar continues to build on Thursday's recovery gains despite improving risk mood and weighs on the pair ahead of consumer sentiment data from the US.
GBP/USD pulls away from session tops, holds above 1.2500
GBP/USD has lost its recovery momentum and retreated toward 1.2500 in the second half of the day on Friday. The persistent US Dollar (USD) strength ahead of the weekend doesn't allow the pair to extend its rebound while the risk-positive atmosphere limit the losses.
Gold closes in on $2,000 as US yields rebound
Gold price came under renewed bearish pressure and declined toward the key $2,000 level on Friday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up nearly 1% on the day above 3.4%, forcing XAU/USD to stay on the back foot while investors keep a close eye on debt ceiling talks.
Blow to meme coins as Musk announced plans to step down as Twitter CEO
Twitter CEO Elon Musk has revealed plans to exit from Twitter’s apex office with the election of a new executive. Dogecoin price reacted to the news with a 2% downswing before a quick recovery.
Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index Preview: Modest improvement not enough to boost the mood Premium
On Friday, May 12, the US will release the preliminary estimate of the May Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index. The key consumer sentiment gauge is expected to have declined modestly, from 63.5 in April to 63.