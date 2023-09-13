GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bears bumped into strong support at the 200-day SMA, consolidation ahead

- GBP/USD held steady at 1.2485 on Wednesday.
- The pair side-way traded in the last session, using the 200-day SMA as support.
- Bears are running out of steam.
On Wednesday, the GBP/USD closed the session with mild gains, at 1.2485. Bears managed to take the Cable to 1.2433 earlier in the session, near the 200-day Simple Moving Average area, but the bulls quickly reversed the fall.
Following the sharp decline seen at the beginning of last week, which saw the Cable declining by nearly 1%, the bears seem to be running out of steam, with little gas left in the tank to break below the key 200-day SMA. In that sense, on the daily chart, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is comfortably positioned in the negative territory below its midline and has a flat slope, complemented by a negative signal from the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD), which is showing red bars. Unless bears manage to gather momentum, the Cable may side-ways trade above the 1.2430 area in the next sessions to consolidate losses. That being said, traders should eye the slope of the 20-day SMA, which suggests that it is en-route to perform a bearish cross with the 200-day SMA and that could be the sparkle that reignites the bearish momentum.
If the bulls fail to defend the 200-day SMA, support below line up at 1.2400, 1.2370, and 1.2350. On the other hand, the next targets for the buyers are seen at 1.2500, 1.2540-50 and the 20-day SMA at 1.2600.
GBP/USD Daily Chart
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2487
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02
|Today daily open
|1.249
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2624
|Daily SMA50
|1.2753
|Daily SMA100
|1.2656
|Daily SMA200
|1.243
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2531
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2459
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2643
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2446
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2841
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2548
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2487
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2504
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2456
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2422
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2385
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2527
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2565
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2599
