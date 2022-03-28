- The GBP/USD slides in the day by 0.75% amid a mixed market mood and firm US dollar.
- China’s Covid-19 Omicron outbreak and Russia-Ukraine discussions unchanged, keep hurting the appetite for riskier assets, weighing on the GBP.
- GBP/USD Price Forecast: Downward biased, aiming towards 1.3000.
The British pound begins the week plummeting 100-pips amid broad US dollar strength in the financial markets, courtesy of higher yields as market players expect a 50 bps increase to the Federal Funds Rate (FFR) by the US central bank. Alongside that, the market mood is mixed as European bourses rise, while across the pond, equities fluctuate. At the time of writing, the GBP/USD is trading at 1.3078.
The buck remains firm, while China's and Eastern Europe's conflict weighs on sentiment
The US Dollar Index, a gauge of the greenback’s value vs. a basket of rivals, advances 0.42%, reclaims the 99 mark at 99.220, while the US 10-year T-note yield declines six basis points down to 2.429%.
Factors like China’s Covid-19 Omicron outbreak and the continuation of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine keep investors uneasy. The Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov said that a meeting between Zelenskiy and Putin would be counter-productive, while the Kremlin emphasized that there has been no progress.
In the mid-European session, Bank of England’s Governor Andrew Bailey crossed the wires in an event held in Brussels. Bailey said that “swings in commodity markets after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine posed a risk to financial stability, and the challenges facing the world economy are bigger than after the global financial crisis,” per Reuters.
Furthermore, he added that the rise in energy prices would be the most significant since the 1970s. When asked about hiking rates in the May meeting, the BoE Governor said that the situation is “very volatile” after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, lifting energy prices higher.
Aside from this, the US economic docket featured Goods Trade Balance for February, which came at $-106.59B lower than January’s $-107.57B.
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The GBP/USD is still downward biased, and Monday’s fall extended beyond December 8, 2021 lows at 1.3160 and November 13, 2020, daily low at 1.3105, as selling pressure mounts in the pair, as GBP bears eye the 1.3000 figure. Furthermore, crossing the 50-day moving average (DMA) under the 100-DMA, each at 1.3381 and 1.3392, adds fuel to the downward move.
With that said, the GBP/USD first support would be March 15, 1.2999. Breach of the latter would expose November 2, 2020, daily low at 1.2853, followed by September 2020 lows at 1.2675.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3078
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0096
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.73
|Today daily open
|1.3182
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3188
|Daily SMA50
|1.3396
|Daily SMA100
|1.3401
|Daily SMA200
|1.3581
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3225
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3159
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3299
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.312
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3644
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3273
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3184
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.32
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3152
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3123
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3087
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3218
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3255
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3284
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays below 1.1000 after mixed US data
EUR/USD continues to trade in a relatively narrow channel below 1.1000 on Monday. The data from the US showed a small decline in the international trade deficit in February and the US Dollar Index stays in positive territory above 99.00. Meanwhile, retreating US T-bond yields seem to be capping the dollar's gains for the time being.
GBP/USD extends slide, falls below 1.3100
GBP/USD stays under heavy bearish pressure in the American session and trades deep in the red below 1.3100. Cautious comments from BOE Governor Bailey on rate outlook and the broad-based dollar strength cause the pair to push lower on Monday.
XAU/USD bounces off multi-day low, upside potential seems limited
Gold trimmed a part of its intraday losses to a three-day low and was last seen trading around the $1,940 area, still down over 0.75% for the day. The market sentiment remains fragile amid the lack of progress in the Russia-Ukraine peace negotiations.
How sustainable is the recent crypto spring
Bitcoin price has revealed a massive surge in buying pressure, leading to a significant breakout. This development has allowed plenty of altcoins to trigger an exponential uptrend.
What is the hype around GGPI?
Gores Guggenheim stock (GGPI) is the number one trending stock on Monday morning across various social media sites despite an apparent lack of definitive news flow this morning.