GBP/USD drops below 1.3750 amid USD rebound, Brexit woes, Jackson Hole eyed

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta
  • GBP/USD turns red for the first time in four days, eases towards 1.3700.
  • GBP bulls give into the bear cross and resurfacing Brexit concerns.
  • 200-DMA caps gains, daily support line limits losses ahead of key event risks.

GBP/USD is retreating towards 1.3700, having faced rejection once again near the 1.3770 region.

The pullback in the cable from six-day highs comes on the heels of a broad-based US dollar rebound, as the risk-off flows return amid mounting concerns over the Delta covid variant contagion and ahead of the highly influential Fed’s Jackson Hole Symposium. Day one of the three-day Fed event starts later this Thursday.

Besides, the dollar’s price action, the cable also bears the brunt of the renewed post-Brexit jitters, with the UK government supply chain crisis could “cancel Christmas” and continue to cause food shortages well into 2022.

Meanwhile, business leaders call for relaxation of post-Brexit visa rules to avoid the supply-chain crisis, courtesy of the post-Brexit migration rules. Further, fears over the Delta covid variant spread continues to loom worldwide, weighing on the market mood, capping the riskier asset’s, the pound, upside.

GBP/USD: Technical outlook

As observed on the daily chart, the bearish crossover of the downward-sloping 50-Daily Moving Average (DMA) and 21-DMA has recalled the sellers.

The 14-Day Relative Strength Index (RSI) has turned south below the 50.00 level, adding credence to the renewed downside in the currency pair.

Therefore, immediate support is seen at 1.3700, below which the 1.3650 psychological barrier will be in sight.

Further south, powerful support emerges around 1.3610, where the August 23 low and the ascending trendline coincide.

GBP/USD: Daily chart

Alternatively, acceptance above the recent range highs near 1.3770 could revive the bullish momentum, calling for a fresh advance towards the horizontal 200-DMA resistance at 1.3796.

The next relevant upside hurdle is seen at the August 10 low at 1.3827.

GBP/USD: Additional levels to consider

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3741
Today Daily Change -0.0020
Today Daily Change % -0.15
Today daily open 1.3763
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.382
Daily SMA50 1.3827
Daily SMA100 1.3921
Daily SMA200 1.3799
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3767
Previous Daily Low 1.3697
Previous Weekly High 1.3879
Previous Weekly Low 1.3602
Previous Monthly High 1.3984
Previous Monthly Low 1.3572
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.374
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3723
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3717
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3672
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3647
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3788
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3812
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3858

 

 

