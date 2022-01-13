GBP/JPY teases a bull flag breakout despite UK political uncertainty

- GBP/JPY is looking to extend the bullish momentum towards 158.00.
- UK PM Johnson is bearing brunt of violating his government's covid rules.
- Bull flag confirmation on the 1D chart will open doors towards 165.00.
GBP/JPY is advancing towards 158.00, trading close to three-month highs amid a broad meltdown in the US dollar, which overshadowed the brewing UK political turmoil.
At the momentum, the greenback is licking its wound after being smashed on ‘sell the fact’ flows on in-line with expectations US inflation data. The US CPI arrived at 7.0% YoY in December, matching the market consensus.
Mounting political pressures surrounding the 40-year high inflation in America could also be attributed to the dollar’s downfall. This has fuelled the correction in USD/JPY, as it now trades close to 114.50 vs. 115.50 levels seen a day before.
On the GBP-side of the story, the cable is so far resilient to the brewing political turmoil in the UK, especially in light of PM Boris Johnson flouting his government's covid rules, in a garden party during the country’s first lockdown in 2022.
Looking forward, markets will await fresh covid updates from the UK, political developments on both sides of the Atlantic and the US PPI release for fresh trading impetus.
From a short-term technical perspective, GBP/JPY is on the verge of confirming a bull flag breakout on the daily sticks, should the price close the day above the falling trendline resistance of 157.11.
The next upside target is seen at the three-month highs, above which 158.00 will be put to test, opening doors for a rally towards the pattern target measured near 165.00.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is sitting beneath the overbought region, allowing room for more upside.
developing story ...
GBP/JPY daily chart
On the flip side, immediate support awaits at Wednesday’s low of 156.76, below which the 156.50 psychological level will be on the sellers’ radars.
The additional downside will expose the falling trendline support at 155.72. That level is the last line of defense for optimists.
GBP/JPY additional levels to watch
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|157.09
|Today Daily Change
|0.06
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04
|Today daily open
|157.03
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|154.6
|Daily SMA50
|153.05
|Daily SMA100
|153.05
|Daily SMA200
|152.85
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|157.71
|Previous Daily Low
|156.76
|Previous Weekly High
|157.77
|Previous Weekly Low
|154.89
|Previous Monthly High
|156.02
|Previous Monthly Low
|148.98
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|157.13
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|157.35
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|156.63
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|156.22
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|155.68
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|157.58
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|158.12
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|158.52
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
