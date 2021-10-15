GBP/JPY surges to the highest level since June 2016, around 157.00 mark

- A combination of supporting factors assisted GBP/JPY to gain strong traction on Friday.
- The momentum took along trading stops placed near the 156.00 mark/previous YTD tops.
- Bulls might opt to take some profits off the table amid extremely overbought conditions.
The GBP/JPY cross continued scaling higher through the first half of the European session and surged to the highest level since June 2016 in the last hour. Bulls are now looking to build on the momentum further beyond the 157.00 round-figure mark.
The cross prolonged its recent strong bullish trajectory that has been underway since the beginning of this month and gained strong follow-through traction on the last day of the week. This marked the seventh successive day of a positive move – also the tenth in the previous eleven – and was supported by a combination of factors.
The Japanese government – in the October economic report – slashed its view on exports for the first time in seven months and said that the pace of economic recovery is slowing. This comes amid the prevalent risk-on mood in the financial markets, which was seen as a key factor that weighed heavily on the safe-haven Japanese yen.
On the other hand, the British pound was supported by positive Brexit-related development. After days of rising tensions, the European Union agreed to scrap most checks on goods and medicines arriving into Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK. This, along with rising bets for a BoE rate hike this year, acted as a tailwind for the sterling.
The momentum took along some short-term trading stops placed near the previous YTD tops, around the 156.00 mark. This seemed to have prompted aggressive short-covering and further contributed to the strong bid surrounding the GBP/JPY cross. With the latest leg up, the cross has now rallied nearly 800 pips from monthly swing lows, around the 149.20 area.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on short-term charts are already flashing overbought conditions and warrant some caution for bullish traders. Hence, it will now be interesting to see if the GBP/JPY cross continues with its positive move or bulls opt to take some profits off the table heading into the weekend.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|156.9
|Today Daily Change
|1.46
|Today Daily Change %
|0.94
|Today daily open
|155.44
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|151.68
|Daily SMA50
|151.62
|Daily SMA100
|152.48
|Daily SMA200
|150.72
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|155.75
|Previous Daily Low
|154.67
|Previous Weekly High
|152.94
|Previous Weekly Low
|150.22
|Previous Monthly High
|152.85
|Previous Monthly Low
|148.96
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|155.33
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|155.08
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|154.82
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|154.2
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|153.74
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|155.9
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|156.36
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|156.98
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
