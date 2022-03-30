- GBP/JPY is off the multi-day lows but not out of the woods yet.
- The yen leaps on persistent BOJ bond-buying, Japanese fiscal year-end flows.
- The pound bears the brunt of cautious BOE against the Fed’s hawkishness.
GBP/JPY is reversing a sharp fall below 160.00, as bears take a breather before the next push lower.
The buying interest around the Japanese yen remains unabated, which is likely to keep any upside attempts in the cross short-lived.
The yen gathered sudden strength over the last hour and triggered a huge sell-off in the USD/JPY pair, throwing the yen crosses under the bus.
The Bank of Japan's (BOJ) persistent efforts to defend the yield target at 0.25%, as it continues to buy Japanese Government Bond (JGBs) for the third consecutive day, are finally offering the much-needed support to JPY bulls.
The Japanese central bank has pledged to increase its offers to buy bonds after announcing that they offer to buy 600B yen in 3-5 yr JGBs and 725B yen in 5-10 yr JGBs, earlier on.
On the other side, the bearish sentiment around the pound also adds to the pain in the GBP/JPY cross. The BOE is likely to refrain from raising rates in its May meeting, as risks to the UK economic growth increase amid soaring inflation and the Ukraine uncertainty.
In his speech on Monday, BOE Governor Andrew Bailey sounded cautious, as he said that the situation was very volatile when asked about the May rate hike decision.
Looking ahead, the repatriation flows in the yen combined with the BOJ’s intervention will be closely eyed alongside the US ADP employment data. Further, the price action in the US Treasury yields and Ukraine updates could also have a significant impact on the pair.
GBP/JPY technical levels to watch
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|160.25
|Today Daily Change
|-0.61
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.38
|Today daily open
|160.95
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|156.04
|Daily SMA50
|155.67
|Daily SMA100
|154.48
|Daily SMA200
|153.58
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|162.72
|Previous Daily Low
|160.26
|Previous Weekly High
|161.5
|Previous Weekly Low
|156.38
|Previous Monthly High
|158.07
|Previous Monthly Low
|153.37
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|161.2
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|161.78
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|159.9
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|158.85
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|157.44
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|162.36
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|163.77
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|164.82
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY: Sell-off extends below 122.00 on BOJ action, Japan FY-end flows
USD/JPY is plunging below 122.00, down over a big figure so far this Wednesday, as the BOJ's intervention in the bond market is finally helping the yen gain ground. The repatriation flows into the yen due to the Japanese fiscal year-end is also weighing heavily on the pair.
AUD/USD defends 0.7500 on softer USD and upbeat Aussie Retail Sales
AUD/USD is defending 0.7500, as progress on the Moscow-Kyiv peace talks underpins risk-on impulse, weighing on the safe-haven US dollar. Strong Australian Retail Sales also keep the aussie afloat. Focus shifts to the US ADP jobs data.
Gold senses responsive buying below $1,900 but still inside the woods
Gold has been hammered by the market participants as safe-haven assets lose appeal on progress in peace talks between Russia and Ukraine. The precious metal witnessed a steep fall this week after failing to sustain above the grounds of $1,950.00.
Shiba Inu price could repeat another explosive breakout
Shiba Inu price is about to trigger an event that has not been triggered since October 2021: an Ideal Bullish Ichimoku Breakout. When this bullish Ichimoku long entry appears, instruments often have long and sustained uptrends, something SHIBA has not seen in five months.
Tilray Inc retreats from three-month top on doubts over marijuana legalization chances
Tilray Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) extended its bullish momentum and hit three-month highs at $8.71 before retreating sharply to settle Tuesday at $8.32. The stock price still added 4.13% on the day. Tilray still has a solid foundation even if legalization does not pass in the US.