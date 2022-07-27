The GBP/JPY hourly chart also depicts the pair as upward biased. Nevertheless, GBP/JPY buyers should know that the exchange rate is facing a solid resistance of around 166.00. If the GBP/JPY breaks decisively above the previously mentioned, the next resistance would be the R1 daily pivot at 166.65. Once cleared, the next ceiling will be the R2 pivot at 167.37, followed by the June 22 high at 167.85.

The GBP/JPY daily chart is upward biased. On Wednesday, unexpectedly, the pair jumped 133 pips and reclaimed the 166.00 mark, courtesy of the GBP/USD bounce after the Fed decision. That said, the GBP/JPY broke a two-month-old downslope trendline, which helped sellers to spot fresh entries in the pair, but once cleared, that would pave the way for further gains.

The GBP/JPY rallies towards the 166.00 figure amidst a risk-on impulse due to the US Federal Reserve hiking 75 bps the Federal funds rate (FFR) while also acknowledging that the US economy is slowing and conceding that they are in neutral territory. At the time of writing, the GBP/JPY is trading at 165.96.

