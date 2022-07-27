- GBP/JPY advanced sharply as the US Fed tilted dovish on its monetary policy statement.
- Sentiment is positive once the US central bank conceded that the US economy is softening.
- GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Upward biased and might test 167.00 soon.
The GBP/JPY rallies towards the 166.00 figure amidst a risk-on impulse due to the US Federal Reserve hiking 75 bps the Federal funds rate (FFR) while also acknowledging that the US economy is slowing and conceding that they are in neutral territory. At the time of writing, the GBP/JPY is trading at 165.96.
GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Technical outlook
The GBP/JPY daily chart is upward biased. On Wednesday, unexpectedly, the pair jumped 133 pips and reclaimed the 166.00 mark, courtesy of the GBP/USD bounce after the Fed decision. That said, the GBP/JPY broke a two-month-old downslope trendline, which helped sellers to spot fresh entries in the pair, but once cleared, that would pave the way for further gains.
Therefore, the GBP/JPY's first resistance would be the June 28 daily high at 166.94, followed by the June 22 swing high at 167.85.
GBP/JPY 1-hour chart
The GBP/JPY hourly chart also depicts the pair as upward biased. Nevertheless, GBP/JPY buyers should know that the exchange rate is facing a solid resistance of around 166.00. If the GBP/JPY breaks decisively above the previously mentioned, the next resistance would be the R1 daily pivot at 166.65. Once cleared, the next ceiling will be the R2 pivot at 167.37, followed by the June 22 high at 167.85.
GBP/JPY Key Technical Levels
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|165.96
|Today Daily Change
|1.33
|Today Daily Change %
|0.81
|Today daily open
|164.63
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|164.09
|Daily SMA50
|163.74
|Daily SMA100
|162.24
|Daily SMA200
|158.24
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|164.97
|Previous Daily Low
|163.48
|Previous Weekly High
|166.25
|Previous Weekly Low
|163.01
|Previous Monthly High
|168.74
|Previous Monthly Low
|160
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|164.4
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|164.05
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|163.75
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|162.86
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|162.25
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|165.24
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|165.86
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|166.74
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.0200 as investors assess latest EU data
EUR/USD clings to daily gains above 1.0200 in the European session. The data from the euro area showed that the GDP grew at an annualized pace of 4% in Q2 and HICP inflation jumped to 8.9% in July. Both of these prints surpassed market expectations.
GBP/USD retreats below 1.2200 as dollar recovers
GBP/USD has lost its bullish momentum and declined below 1.2200 ahead of the key inflation data from the US. With the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield rising more than 1% on the day, the dollar managed to stage a rebound and caused the pair to edge lower.
Gold pulls away from multi-week highs, holds above $1,760
Gold has erased a portion of its daily gains in the European session after having touched its highest level in three weeks at $1,768. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is rising 1% on the day, not allowing XAU/USD to preserve its bullish momentum.
Is BTC out of the ‘bearish’ woods yet?
Bitcoin price has been extremely bullish ever since July 26, when it kick-started a second bullish leg. Regardless, BTC is yet to face another hurdle that will determine if there are buyers with conviction behind the recent run-up or if it is built on weak-handed longs.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!