- The GBP/JPY snapped two days of losses and erased Wednesday’s gains on Thursday.
- In the near term, the GBP/JPY hourly chart formed a head-and-shoulders chart pattern, targeting 161.00.
On Thursday, the GBP/JPY finished the session in the red after hitting a daily high at 163.24 but tumbled towards the 162.10s region due to a shift in sentiment. As the Asian Pacific session begins, the GBP/JPY edges slightly up, trading at 162.10 at the time of writing.
Wall Street closed Thursday’s session in the green, erasing earlier losses. Asian equity futures are mixed, while in the FX space, the British pound is the laggard, while the yen position is slightly better than its British counterpart.
GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Technical outlook
Reviewing the daily chart, the GBP/JPY is still neutral-biased. On Thursday, the GBP/JPY failure to decisively break above the 100-day EMA exacerbated a fall from above 163.00s to current price levels, meaning sellers regained control.
If GBP/JPY sellers decisively break below August’s 18 low at 161.68, that could pave the way for further downside. On the flip side, a break above the 20-day EMA at 162.65 could send the pair rallying towards the 100-day EMA at 163.69.
Zooming into the one-hour scale, the GBP/JPY formed a head-and-shoulders chart pattern, meaning further downside pressure is expected. Nevertheless, a break above 162,37 would negate the chart pattern.
The GBP/JPY first support would be the 100-hour EMA at 161.96. A breach of the latter will expose the August 17 low at 161.68, followed by the S1 daily pivot at 161,41, before hitting the head-and-shoulders pattern at 161.00.
GBP/JPY Key Technical Levels
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|162.09
|Today Daily Change
|-0.58
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.36
|Today daily open
|162.68
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|162.91
|Daily SMA50
|163.94
|Daily SMA100
|163.08
|Daily SMA200
|158.81
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|163.57
|Previous Daily Low
|162.18
|Previous Weekly High
|163.85
|Previous Weekly Low
|161.27
|Previous Monthly High
|166.34
|Previous Monthly Low
|160.4
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|163.04
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|162.71
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|162.05
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|161.42
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|160.66
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|163.45
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|164.21
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|164.84
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
