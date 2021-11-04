GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Eyes a bull flag breakout, focus on BOE, daily close

- GBP/JPY builds on Wednesday’s rebound towards 156.50
- The cross is teasing a bull flag breakout on the daily chart amid bullish RSI.
- BOE outcome eyed alongside a daily closing above the 156.50 hurdle.
GBP/JPY is looking to extend Wednesday’s impressive rebound from near the 154.50 region, having reclaimed the critical 21-Daily Moving Average (DMA) at 155.81.
The latest uptick comes ahead of the all-important Bank of England (BOE) interest rate decision and after the US Federal Reserve (Fed) disappointed the hawks, despite the $15 billion worth of tapering.
From a short-term technical perspective, GBP/JPY is approaching the falling trendline resistance of a potential bull flag, at 156.50.
A daily closing above that hurdle will confirm the bullish continuation pattern, opening doors for a rally towards the 160.00 level.
Ahead of that barrier, the multi-month highs at 158.22 will come into play.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has stalled its ascent but holds comfortable above the midline, backing the buying resurgence.
The 50 and 100-DMAs bullish crossover confirmed on October 28 also plays out in favor of the bulls.
GBP/JPY daily chart
On the flip side, a firm break below the falling trendline support at 154.37 could lead to the bull flag pattern failure, calling for a sharp drop towards the upward-sloping 50-DMA at 153.15.
The next line of defense is positioned at the horizontal 100-DMA at 152.71.
GBP/JPY additional levels to watch
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|156.10
|Today Daily Change
|0.06
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04
|Today daily open
|156.04
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|155.81
|Daily SMA50
|153.05
|Daily SMA100
|152.68
|Daily SMA200
|151.77
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|156.08
|Previous Daily Low
|154.97
|Previous Weekly High
|157.77
|Previous Weekly Low
|155.71
|Previous Monthly High
|158.22
|Previous Monthly Low
|149.23
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|155.65
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|155.39
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|155.31
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|154.59
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|154.2
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|156.42
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|156.8
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|157.52
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bears giving way, for now
The bulls took over regardless of the bearish structure that was in platy following the Federal Reserve volatility and the lack of liquidity in markets has enabled the price to meander into Tokyo with no decisive bias.
GBP/USD: The bulls are in charge and target a test into 1.37 area
GBP/USD has been bid over the last 24-hours on the back of the looming Bank of England as well as a slide in the US dollar that gave back some territory following the Federal Reserve on Wednesday. This has left cable mitigating the space between 1.3690 and 1.3660 from a technical standpoint.
Gold’s post-Fed rebound remains capped below $1780
Gold has stalled its recovery from the Fed-inflicted blow on Thursday, as the confluence of the 21 and 50-Daily Moving Averages at $1780 appears to be a tough nut to crack for the bulls. The upbeat market mood combined with the rebound in the US Treasury yields and the dollar check the gold’s recovery from three-week lows of $1759.
Axie Infinity primed for 70% breakout
Axie Infinity price is waiting for a volatile move as it recently broke out of a bullish continuation pattern. Therefore, investors need to be prepared for a massive move that pushes AXS to new highs. Axie Infinity price breached the bullish pennant pattern on October 29.
Dollar dips (slightly) on Fed taper, could BoE hike rates?
The Federal Reserve has made it official. Starting later this month, they will reduce their monthly bond purchases by $15 billion ($10 billion Treasuries, $5 billion mortgage backed securities). By June 2022, the bond buying program should come to an end.