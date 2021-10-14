GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Consolidates at four-month highs near 155.30

- GBP/JPY continues its weekly gains on Thursday in the early European session.
- A daily break above 155.30 exposes June’s high at 155.96.
- Momentum oscillator support bullish momentum.
The GBP/JPY cross pushes higher on Thursday morning. The pair books the gains for the sixth straight session. At the time of writing, the GBP/JPY cross-currency pair is trading at 155.17, up 0.31% on the day.
GBP/JPY daily chart
On the daily chart, the GBP/JPY cross currency pair has risen sharply after breaking the strong long-time resistance barrier near the 152.90-153.00 zone. Now, the descending trendline from May’s high at 156.07 exerts some downward pressure on the pair. If the price sustains the intraday high, it could easily move toward 156.07.
Furthermore, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator holds the overbought zone. Any uptick in the MACD would bring 2018 highs near 156.61 on the bull’s radar.
Alternatively, on the reverse side, the spot would meet the 154.40 horizontal support level and then Tuesday’s low at 153.68. The GBP/JPY bears would then approach toward the 153.00 psychological mark.
GBP/JPY daily chart
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|155.2
|Today Daily Change
|0.50
|Today Daily Change %
|0.32
|Today daily open
|154.7
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|151.47
|Daily SMA50
|151.57
|Daily SMA100
|152.48
|Daily SMA200
|150.65
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|154.96
|Previous Daily Low
|154.12
|Previous Weekly High
|152.94
|Previous Weekly Low
|150.22
|Previous Monthly High
|152.85
|Previous Monthly Low
|148.96
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|154.64
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|154.44
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|154.23
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|153.75
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|153.38
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|155.07
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|155.44
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|155.91
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
