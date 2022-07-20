- The British pound lost ground vs. the Japanese yen, but it’s positive in the week, up almost 0.80%.
- Investors’ mood improved towards the Wall Street close, but Asian equity futures are stumbling.
- GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Neutral-to-downward biased, though upside risks remain.
The GBP/JPY is barely up almost 0.03%, following Wednesday’s session, where the cross-currency tumbled from weekly highs around 166.25 to hit a daily low at 165.13 before settling around in the mid 165-166.00 range. At the time of writing, the GBP/JPY is trading at 165.58 as the Asian Pacific session begins.
GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Technical outlook
On Wednesday, the GBP/JPY began trading around 165.70s before marching firmly towards the daily highs around 166.22. Nevertheless, the pair fell on UK inflation data, sending the GBP/JPY towards its daily lows around 165.13, breaking below the 20, and 50 hour-EMA’s on its way south. Therefore, the GBP/JPY is neutral biased in the hourly chart, though it might consolidate around the 165.27-88 range before breaking in either way.
GBP/JPY 1-hour chart
The GBP/JPY 1-hour chart depicts the pair as range-bound. However, GBP/JPY traders should notice that price action broke below a nine-day upslope trendline around 165.60, which was later tested. However, GBP/JPY buyers could not hold the exchange rate above it, and meaning sellers outweighed buyers.
Therefore, the GBP/JPY is mild-tilted downwards. If that scenario plays out, the GBP/JPY first support would be 165.27. Break below will send the pair diving to the confluence of the 100-hour EMA and the S1 pivot point around 165.00, followed by the 200-hour EMA at 164.25. On the other hand, the GBP/JPY first resistance would be the intersection of the daily pivot and the 20-hour EMA around 165.69. A breach of the latter will expose the top of the range around 165.88, followed by the weekly high at 166.25.
GBP/JPY Key Technical Levels
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|165.58
|Today Daily Change
|-0.19
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.11
|Today daily open
|165.8
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|164.5
|Daily SMA50
|163.19
|Daily SMA100
|161.65
|Daily SMA200
|158.04
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|165.98
|Previous Daily Low
|164.72
|Previous Weekly High
|165.2
|Previous Weekly Low
|161.84
|Previous Monthly High
|168.74
|Previous Monthly Low
|160
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|165.5
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|165.21
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|165.02
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|164.24
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|163.76
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|166.29
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|166.77
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|167.55
