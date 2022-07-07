- The GBP/JPY reaches a fresh two-day high at around 163.62.
- Investors’ optimism augmented their appetite for risk-sensitive currencies like the pound.
- GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Unless buyers reclaim 164.60, a re-test towards the 100-day EMA near 160.90 is on the cards.
The GBP/JPY erases Wednesday’s losses and soars on Thursday amidst a risk-on impulse that augmented appetite for riskier assets, meaning safe-haven peers sustaining losses. At 163.49, the GBP/JPY is trading at fresh two-day highs, up almost 1%.
Wall Street is set to finish Thursday’s session in the green, up between 1.14% and 2.22%. Recession fears that the US Federal Reserve would be unable to curb inflation without tipping the US economy into contractionary territory faded. Meanwhile, Fed officials reiterated that a 75 bps rate hike in July is the base case scenario while adding that the US economy is solid.
On Thursday, the GBP/JPY’s price action illustrates the pair opening around 162.00, followed by a dip towards the middle of the 161.00-162.00 area, and then rallying more than 150 pips, reaching a daily high at around 163.62. However, as the New York session ended, the cross-currency pair settled at around 163.52.
GBP/JPY Daily chart
The daily chart shows that the GBP/JPY is upward biased, though oscillators at negative territory might open the door for a reversal move. The RSI at 48 is still below the 50-midline; unless it breaches the latter, a retracement towards the 100-day EMA around 160.87 is on the cards. If buyers want to resume the uptrend, they must reclaim above the 20-day EMA at 164.56.
Otherwise, the GBP/JPY first support would be the 163.00 mark. Break below will expose the 50-day EMA at 162.76, followed by a fall towards the 100-day EMA at 160.87.
GBP/JPY Key Technical Levels
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|163.49
|Today Daily Change
|1.35
|Today Daily Change %
|0.83
|Today daily open
|162.16
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|164.87
|Daily SMA50
|162.83
|Daily SMA100
|160.87
|Daily SMA200
|157.5
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|162.58
|Previous Daily Low
|160.4
|Previous Weekly High
|166.94
|Previous Weekly Low
|161.58
|Previous Monthly High
|168.74
|Previous Monthly Low
|160
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|161.23
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|161.75
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|160.84
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|159.52
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|158.65
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|163.03
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|163.9
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|165.22
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
