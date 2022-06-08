- GBP/JPY gained traction for the ninth straight day and shot to its highest level since April 21.
- The heavily offered tone surrounding the JPY was seen as a key factor fueling the momentum.
- The UK political turmoil might hold back bulls from placing fresh bets and cap further gains.
The GBP/JPY cross prolonged its recent strong bullish trajectory witnessed over the past two weeks or so and scaled higher for the ninth successive day on Wednesday. The momentum pushed spot prices to the highest level since April 21, around the 167.70 region during the early European session.
The Japanese yen has been the worst performer this year amid a big divergence in the monetary policy stance adopted by the Bank of Japan and other major central banks. It is worth recalling that the BoJ has vowed to keep its existing ultra-loose policy settings and promised to conduct unlimited bond purchase operations to defend its near-zero target for 10-year yields. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that continued acting as a tailwind for the GBP/JPY cross.
Bulls seemed rather unaffected by an upward revision of Japanese GDP numbers, which showed that the economy contracted by 0.1% during the first quarter as against the Preliminary estimate of -0.2%. Adding to this, the annualized GDP print witnessed a significant improvement from the 1.0% decline reported previously, to a -0.5%. This, however, did little to provide any respite to the domestic currency or hinder the GBP/JPY pair's ongoing strong positive momentum.
With the latest leg up, spot prices have moved well within the striking distance of a multi-year peak touched in April, though the UK political turmoil could cap any further upside. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson survived the no-confidence vote on Monday, albeit at a much smaller margin than expected. Given that many MPs from within the Conservative Party voted against him, the development has raised uncertainty over Johnson’s future as the UK Prime Minister.
Market participants now look forward to the release of the final UK Construction PMI, which might influence the British pound and provide some impetus to the GBP/JPY cross. Apart from this, the broader market risk sentiment should allow traders to grab short-term opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|167.54
|Today Daily Change
|0.58
|Today Daily Change %
|0.35
|Today daily open
|166.96
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|160.89
|Daily SMA50
|162.04
|Daily SMA100
|158.86
|Daily SMA200
|156.06
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|167.11
|Previous Daily Low
|165.24
|Previous Weekly High
|164.11
|Previous Weekly Low
|160.48
|Previous Monthly High
|163.91
|Previous Monthly Low
|155.6
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|166.4
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|165.96
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|165.77
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|164.57
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|163.9
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|167.64
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|168.31
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|169.5
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
