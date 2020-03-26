G20: Committed to protect lives, safeguard jobs and income

In a statement published following an extraordinary video summit to discuss the coronavirus outbreak, G20 leaders said that they are committed to presenting a united front against the pandemic.

Additional takeaways

"Committed to protect lives, safeguard jobs and income."

"Committed to restoring confidence, preserving financial stability, reviving growth and recovering stronger."

"Committed to helping all countries in need and coordinating on public health and financial measures."

"Commit to all necessary health measures and financing to contain the pandemic and protect people including the most vulnerable."

"Commit to share epidemiological and health data, strengthen health systems globally and expand manufacturing capacity of medical supplies."

"Commit to close the financing gap in WHO response plan."

"Will continue large-scale fiscal support and joint action will amplify its impact, ensure coherence and harness synergies."

"Asking finance ministers and central bank governors to coordinate regularly and with international organizations to develop action plan in response to coronavirus."

"Commit to resolving disruptions to global supply chains, facilitating international trade and avoiding unnecessary interference in international traffic and trade."