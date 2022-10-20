Here is what you need to know on Thursday, October 20:
The US dollar loses its recovery mode in early European hours, despite Treasury yields riding higher near multi-year highs on expectations of steeper Fed rate hikes. The tide turned against USD bulls after the US S&P 500 futures flipped to gains on renewed optimism that China could be moving away from its zero-Covid policy. Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the discussions, Chinese officials are debating whether to reduce the number of time people coming into the country must spend in mandatory quarantine. Most of the Asian indices cut losses, tracking the upswing in Chinese stocks.
Investors, however, still remain cautious amid elevated bond yields and simmering US-China tensions over Taiwan and chip manufacturing. China convened chip firms for emergency talks after US President Joe Biden announced curbs. On Wednesday, Nikkei reported that the US is in talks with Taiwan to co-produce American weapons. Meanwhile, global yields surged on Wednesday after the UK and euro area inflation showed no signs of abating, raising recession threats. The US Treasury yields rallied hard amid policy contrast between the Fed and most major global central banks. The benchmark 10-year US rates climbed to the highest level in 14 years above 4.15%.
Markets also remain on tenterhooks amid an imminent risk of Japanese FX market intervention, as USD/JPY challenges the key 150.00 mark, the level unseen since August 1990. The Bank of Japan (BOJ) announced an unscheduled emergency bond-buying in early Asia but it failed to stem the yen decline. The ongoing Japanese verbal intervention also did little to rescue JPY bulls.
GBP/USD is on the back foot around 1.1200, as the UK political drama deepens. Britain's Interior Minister Suella Braverman’s abrupt resignation undermines PM Liz Truss’ leadership authority. “Officers from 1922 committee, in charge of running Britain's Conservative Party leadership contests, are set to meet on Thursday to discuss the escalating leadership crisis,” according to The Telegraph. Meanwhile, the 40-year high UK inflation rate continues to cast clouds on the BOE’s next policy move, keeping the bearish bias intact around the pound.
EUR/USD is attempting a minor bounce towards 0.9800, helped by the retreat in the US dollar but higher yields continue to cap the upside attempts. Hot factory-gate inflation in Germany supports calls for a 75 bps ECB rate hike next week, favoring EUR bulls ahead of Eurozone Current Account data.
Meanwhile, the commodity currencies bear the brunt of rallying yields, making them less attractive. AUD/USD keeps the red around 0.6250 amid softer Australian Employment data. China’s central bank kept the Loan Prime Rate (LPR) unchanged across the time horizon. Fresh record lows in the yuan vs. the US dollar are also boding ill for the aussie as well as the kiwi.
USD/CAD is holding the lower ground near 1.3750, as the US dollar retreats while WTI rebounds 1% on the day above the $85 mark.
Gold is capitalizing on the latest leg down in the dollar, having recaptured $1,630 on the road to recovery. But the further upside appears elusive amid higher yields. The US weekly Jobless Claims, Existing Homes Sales and Fedspeak will be closely eyed for fresh hints on the Fed rate hike outlook.
Bitcoin price is recovering ground after hitting fresh weekly lows below $19,000 while Ethereum is keeping its range below $1,300.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY tests 150.00 trigger point, intervention looms
The yen prolonged its agony against the US Dollar, printing a fresh 32-year low, as the USD/JPY reached a YTD high just shy of 150.00, as market players tested the prospects of another intervention by Japan.
EUR/USD consolidates gains below 0.9800 on weaker US dollar
EUR/USD is consolidating the latest uptick below 0.9800 in early Europe, as the US dollar remains on the back foot, despite higher Treasury yields. Renewed Chinese optimism over reduction in the quarantine period weighs down on the safe-haven dollar.
GBP/USD recovers above 1.1200 amid USD retreat, UK politics in focus
GBP/USD is off the weekly low, recovering ground above 1.1200 amid renewed US dollar weakness in the European session. The UK political uncertainty, however, could limit the upside attempts in the pair. US data, Fedspeak awaited.
Gold retreats from $1,635 as China-linked optimism fails to tame yields
Gold price fades bounce off three-week-old horizontal support. Covid updates from China offered intermediate bounce amid a light calendar. Strong yields, hawkish central banks keep XAU/USD bears hopeful.
TRON buyers hold off the bears but not for long
TRON price is in a multi-year pattern with serious bearish implications. This pessimistic outlook, however, is not written in stone and could change if buyers come in at the right time.