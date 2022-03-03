Fitch, Moody's slash Russia's sovereign rating by six notches to junk

Fitch and Moody's, the global rating agencies, on Wednesday downgraded Russia's sovereign credit rating by six notches to "junk" status, per Reuters.
Fitch downgraded Russia to "B" from "BBB" and placed the country's ratings on "rating watch negative".
"The severity of international sanctions in response to Russia's military invasion of Ukraine has heightened macro-financial stability risks, represents a huge shock to Russia's credit fundamentals and could undermine its willingness to service government debt," Fitch said.
Moody's cut the country's rating by six notches, to B3 from Baa3.
Moody's said the scope and severity of the sanctions "have gone beyond Moody's initial expectations and will have material credit implications."
This comes after S&P Global ratings lowered Russia's rating to junk status last week.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Vulnerable around 1.1100 on Ukraine crisis eyes fresh cycle lows
EUR/USD crushed on Ukraine spill over to the eurozone economy. The single currency is weighed towards a 21-month low due to eurozone economic risks associated with Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The market mood remains cautious.
GBP/USD: Bears eye a trip to below H1 support to test 1.3330s
GBP/USD 4-hour W-formation is compelling from a bearish perspective. GBP/USD bears will need to overcome the support structure near a 61.8% ratio. There are a number of inputs from a fundamental basis that argues for an even stronger US dollar.
Gold juggles around $1,930 ahead of Russia-Ukraine peace talks
Gold is oscillating in a narrow range of $1,924.70-1,933.42, as investors are waiting for the Russia-Ukraine peace talks, which are due on Thursday. The precious metal witnessed some significant offers near $1,950 on Wednesday.
Cardano price sets sight on $1.20 while ADA looks for a launchpad
Cardano price is struggling to move beyond a crucial support level even as Bitcoin consolidates. The recent uptrend faced rejection and is currently heading lower to look for a stable support level and trigger a new rally.
A geopolitical disaster could not take this market down
A lot of folks expected a stock market crash after Western countries imposed sanctions on Russia this weekend. They were wrong again. Equities did not crash despite having enough narratives to justify a waterfall selloff.