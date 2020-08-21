Previewing next week's key macroeconomic events in the US, "the 2020 theme for the Jackson Hole Symposium will be “Navigating the Decade Ahead: Implications for Monetary Policy.”," note TD Securities analysts.

Key quotes

"Under that umbrella, Fed Chair Powell will deliver a speech on Aug 27 (9:10am ET) titled "Monetary Policy Framework Review." We expect Powell to shed more light about the upcoming changes to the Statement on Longer-Run Goals and Monetary Policy Strategy."

"The Republican National Convention will get its share of the spotlight after the DNC kicked off proceedings this past week, with the party officially selecting Donald Trump and Mike Pence as its nominees for president and vice president. Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy will be among the keynote speakers during the 4-day event."