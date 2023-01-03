- EUR/USD is smashed by a solid rebound in the US Dollar on Tuesday.
- Risk-on profile, weak Treasury yields fail to deter US Dollar bulls.
- EUR/USD is teasing a symmetrical triangle breakdown on the daily chart.
EUR/USD is heavily sold off below 1.0600, correcting sharply from two-week highs above 1.0700. The sharp upswing in the US Dollar across the board is smashing the Euro, despite the upbeat market environment.
As markets return from the long New Year weekend, they prefer to seek safety in the US Dollar ahead of the key economic events from the US this week. The first relevant US economic data will be released on Tuesday, the S&P Global Manufacturing PMI. Although the Fed December meeting minutes and Nonfarm Payrolls will hold the key.
The recent hawkish comments from European Central Bank policymaker Joachim Nagel also fail to offer any support to the Euro, as EUR/USD sheds 0.90% to trade at 1.0570, at the time of writing. The pair also shrugs off the sluggish performance in the US Treasury bond yields, as the US Dollar demand dominates.
Meanwhile, an unexpected improvement in the German labor market is doing little to please Euro bulls. Germany’s Unemployment Rate dipped to 5.5% in December while the Unemployment Change dropped by 13K vs. expectations of +15K in the reported period. All eyes now turn toward the German inflation data for fresh trading impetus.
EUR/USD: Technical outlook
EUR/USD has breached the rising trendline support at 1.0630, with a daily closing below it awaited to confirm a symmetrical triangle breakdown.
Further down, the pair has also taken out the critical 21-Daily Moving Average (DMA) support at 1.0601, exposing the 1.0500 round level.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) has dipped sharply toward the 50.00 level from around 70.00, justifying the latest downtick.
On the other side, EUR/USD needs to recapture the 21DMA support-turned-resistance to attempt a tepid bounce. Further up, the triangle support now resistance will come into play.
EUR/USD: Daily chart
EUR/USD: Additional technical levels to watch
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0555
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0098
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.92
|Today daily open
|1.0666
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0604
|Daily SMA50
|1.0363
|Daily SMA100
|1.0131
|Daily SMA200
|1.0324
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.071
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0651
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0713
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0607
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0736
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0393
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0673
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0687
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0641
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0616
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0582
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.07
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0734
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0759
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
