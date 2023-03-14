- EUR/USD trades slightly lower, but losses remain limited after US CPI data release.
- Market participants assess US inflation data's implications on Fed's monetary policy.
- EUR/USD faces immediate resistance at 1.0772, while support is at 1.0666.
- Wednesday’s US Retail Sales and Thursday's ECB rate decision data are ahead.
Daily price movements:
EUR/USD currency pair trades under pressure around 1.0717 at the press time after Tuesday’s US CPI data release. However, the losses remain limited as market participants assess the inflation data's implications on the Fed's monetary policy. As of writing, the EUR/USD is down 0.05% on the day, with the daily high and low at 1.0748 and 1.0679, respectively.
According to Société Générale economists, if ECB President Christine Lagarde delivers a hawkish press conference and raises rates by 50 bps on Thursday, the EUR/USD pair could climb above 1.0800.
Key economic events:
It is essential to closely follow the US February Retail Sales report on Wednesday at 12:30 GMT and ECB Monetary Policy Decision Statement on Thursday at 13:15 GMT as they are critical data points in the short term.
Due to the devastating collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), the market is anticipating that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will adopt a less aggressive monetary policy stance.
This is because the Federal Reserve (Fed) may want to avoid hiking rates in the future to prevent more banking collapses from occurring.
Technical view:
From a technical perspective, the EUR/USD pair faces immediate resistance at 1.0772, followed by 1.0814 and 1.0879 levels. On the other hand, the support is at 1.0666, followed by 1.0601 and 1.0560 levels. The daily 20-SMA is 1.0634, while the daily 50-SMA is 1.0723. The daily RSI(14) is at 54.906 with a neutral stance. The 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of the latest daily decline is at 1.0708, while the 61.8% Fibonacci level is at 1.0683.
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0715
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0016
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.15
|Today daily open
|1.0731
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0634
|Daily SMA50
|1.0723
|Daily SMA100
|1.0543
|Daily SMA200
|1.0326
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0749
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0642
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0701
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0524
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1033
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0533
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0708
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0683
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0666
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0601
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.056
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0772
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0814
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0879
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes above 1.0700 following earlier pullback
EUR/USD has stabilized above 1.0700 after having retreated slightly below that level earlier in the session. Although February inflation data from the US helped the US Dollar gather strength and weighed on the pair, the positive shift witnessed in risk sentiment limits the pair downside.
GBP/USD loses traction, declines toward 1.2150
GBP/USD spiked to a session high of 1.2200 but reversed its direction and declined toward 1.2150 with the US Dollar recovering from daily lows. The annual CPI in the US declined to 6% in February as expected while the monthly core CPI came in slightly higher than forecast.
Gold: Bulls hold the grip and aim for $1,960 Premium
Spot gold peaked for the week at $1,914.60 a troy ounce during Asian trading hours, as the US Dollar remained on the back foot amid uncertainty about upcoming Federal Reserve (Fed) monetary policy decisions.
US inflation rate comes in at 6%, meets expectations; Bitcoin price climbs above $25,000
The Consumer Price Index (CPI) declined to 6.0% year on year from February 2023's 6.4%. The crypto market reacted positively to the inflation rate as Bitcoin price climbed to trade at $26,382.
US Inflation Analysis: Price rises still sticky, Fed to resume rate rises once the SVB storm settles Premium
A semi-Lehman moment? That seems to be the fear in financial markets in recent days, with a sliver lining – a lower path of interest rates. Yet if SVB's spectacular failure is contained, then the good news for the economy melts that silver lining.