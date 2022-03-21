- The common currency slides some 0.34% as the New York session is about to expire.
- Risk-aversion keeps market players underpinning the greenback as US Treasury yields rise.
- EUR/USD Price Forecast: Downwards and a break below 1.1000 would exacerbate a renewed test of the YTD low around 1.0806.
The shared currency retraces from daily highs around 1.1070s, reflecting the risk-aversion of market players, as peace talks between Russia-Ukraine languish, as Fed and ECB speakers crossed the wires amid an absent economic docket. At 1.1017, the EUR/USD portrays the US dollar strength.
Fed Chair Powell, send 5s above 10s on hawkish remarks
Late in the New York session, the EUR/USD dropped as Federal Reserve Chief Jerome Powell spoke at NABE annual conference. At the same time, the US Dollar Index, a gauge of the greenback’s value vs. a basket of six majors, advances 0.27%, sitting at 98.502, while US Treasury yields rise sharply, with the 5-year sitting at 2.336%, higher than the 10-year T-note yield at 2.319%.
Jerome Powell said that the Fed would take the “necessary steps” to tame inflation towards the bank’s target of 2%, even if it needs to hike rates more than 25 basis points at a meeting or meeting. Furthermore, Powell added that “if we determine that we need to tighten beyond common measures of neutral and into a more restrictive stance, we will do that as well.”
Aside from this, some ECB speakers crossed the wires earlier in the European session. Vice President Luis de Guindos said that inflation is to stay firm longer than seen before. At the same time, ECB’s Klaus Knot noted that a hike this year is “realistic” in the same tone as ECB’s Holzmann, who said that a rate rise could send a clear message that the ECB is committed to tackling inflation, even before ending the QE.
Meanwhile, ECB’s President Madame Lagarde said that bottlenecks, energy, and food were pushing short-term inflation and added that the Ukraine war would have growth consequences in the Euro area.
Read more:
- Fed Chair Powell: Reiterates expectations that at the coming meeting will begin balance sheet reduction
- Fed Chair Powell: I don’t see an elevated likelihood of a recession in the next year
EUR/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The EUR/USD bias is downwards, as shown by the daily chart. Even though in the last week, the common currency recovered some ground, the uptrend stalled at the mid-parallel line between the central and top Pitchfork’s parallel lines, around the 1.1100 mark, retreating to the 1.1000 area, as EUR/USD bears aim to push the pair towards the 1.1000 figure.
The euro’s first support would be 1.1000. A sustained break would expose the confluence of Pitchfork’s central line and the 1.0900 mark, and then the YTD low March 7 low at 1.0806.
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1017
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0034
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.31
|Today daily open
|1.1051
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1084
|Daily SMA50
|1.1241
|Daily SMA100
|1.1296
|Daily SMA200
|1.1532
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1119
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1003
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1138
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0901
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1495
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1106
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1047
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1075
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0997
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0942
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0881
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1112
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1173
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1228
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
