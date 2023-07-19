EUR/USD Price Analysis: Trades with a mild negative bias, bullish potential seems intact

- EUR/USD edges lower on Wednesday and moves further away from the YTD peak.
- The overbought RSI on the daily chart is seen as a key factor acting as a headwind.
- The technical setup favours bullish traders and supports prospects for further gains.
The EUR/USD pair struggles to gain any meaningful traction on Wednesday and oscillates in a narrow trading band, above the 1.1200 mark through the Asian session.
European Central Bank (ECB) officials delivered mixed signals regarding the next policy moves after the July meeting, which led to a significant decline in the German yields on Tuesday and in turn, is seen undermining the shared currency. The US Dollar (USD), on the other hand, struggles to capitalize on the overnight bounce from its lowest level since April 2022 amid growing acceptance that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will soften its hawkish stance. This is holding back traders from placing bearish bets around the EUR/USD pair and positioning for an extension of the previous day's modest pullback from the 1.1275 region, or the highest level since February 2022.
From a technical perspective, the range-bound price action witnessed over the past four days constitutes the formation of a rectangle on short-term charts. Against the backdrop of the recent rally from the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), this might still be categorized as a bullish consolidation phase. That said, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart is flashing overbought conditions and acting as a headwind for the EUR/USD pair. Nevertheless, the setup still favours bullish traders and suggests that the path of least resistance for spot prices is to the upside. Hence, any subsequent pullback might still be seen as a buying opportunity and remain limited.
The weekly low, around the 1.1200 mark, is likely to protect the immediate downside. Sustained weakness below could trigger a fresh bout of technical selling and drag the EUR/USD pair towards the 1.1145 support zone. Some follow-through selling could pave the way for additional losses, though is likely to get bought into near the 1.1100 round figure. The latter should act as a strong base for spot prices, which if broken decisively would negate the near-term positive outlook.
On the flip side, the 1.1245-1.1250 region, followed by the multi-month peak, around the 1.1275 zone, now seem to pose immediate resistance ahead of the 1.1300 round-figure mark. The next relevant hurdle is pegged near the 1.1335 area, above which the EUR/USD pair could aim to reclaim the 1.1400 mark and climb further towards the 1.1450 region en route to the 1.1500 psychological mark, or the 2022 yearly peak.
EUR/USD 1-hour chart
Key levels to watch
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1218
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0011
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.10
|Today daily open
|1.1229
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0998
|Daily SMA50
|1.0879
|Daily SMA100
|1.0867
|Daily SMA200
|1.0668
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1276
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1209
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1245
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0944
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1012
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0662
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1234
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.125
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.12
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1171
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1133
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1267
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1305
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1333
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bears attack 0.6800 as risk sentiment sours
AUD/USD is trading near 0.6800, turning south in Wednesday’s Asian session, as risk sentiment sours and lends support to the safe-haven US Dollar. China's growth worries overshadow the optimism seen on Wall Street overnight. US housing data awaited.
EUR/USD stays defensive above 1.1200 as US Dollar finds it feet
EUR/USD remains pressured toward 1.1200, as the US Dollar pauses its run of losses. Upbeat US Core Retail Sales growth joins mixed ECB signals and worsening mood to prod EUR/USD bulls so far this Wednesday.
Gold consolidates near multi-week high, just below $1,980 level
Gold price consolidates its recent move up to the highest level since May 24. Subdued US Dollar price action continues to lend support to the commodity. Bets for a shift in the Federal Reserve's hawkish stance favour bullish traders.
Bitcoin price stays above $30,000; Cathie Wood assures increased confidence in BTC
Bitcoin price has edged north, resuming its consolidation above the $30,000 range after a brief pullback. The recovery comes on the back of recent assertions by Cathie Wood, a famous American investor and self-proclaimed crypto proponent.
UK June CPI Preview: Hot inflation likely to support another Sterling rally
The all-important Consumer Price Index (CPI) data from the United Kingdom (UK) will be published on Wednesday, July 19. Amid mounting wage and inflationary pressures in the UK, the country’s CPI release is likely to significantly impact the Bank of England (BoE) rate hike outlook, in turn, influencing the near-term direction in the GBP/USD pair.