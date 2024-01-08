EUR/USD Price Analysis: The key resistance level is seen at 1.0970

- EUR/USD trades on a softer note amid the stronger USD.
- The pair keeps the negative outlook unchanged below the key EMA; RSI indicator stands in bearish territory below the 50 midline.
- The critical resistance level will emerge at 1.0970; the 1.0890–1.0900 zone acts as an initial support level.
The EUR/USD pair loses ground around 1.0935 during the early European session on Monday. The downtick of the major pair is backed by a stronger US Dollar (USD) and higher US Treasury bond yields. The US labor data on Friday cast doubt on the Federal Reserve's (Fed) rate cut expectation. The US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) rose by 216,000 in December from 173,000 in November, better than the market expectation of 170,000.
According to the four-hour chart, the bearish outlook of EUR/USD remains intact as the major pair holds below the 50- and 100-hour Exponential Moving Averages (EMA). Additionally, the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands in bearish territory below the 50 midline, indicating that the path of least resistance is to the downside.
The key resistance level will emerge at 1.0970, portraying the confluence of the 50-hour EMA, the upper boundary of the Bollinger Band, and a high of January 4. The next upside barrier to watch is near a psychological round mark and a high of January 5 at 1.1000, followed by a high of January 2 at 1.1043 and a high of December 29 at 1.1080.
On the flip side, the 1.0890–1.0900 region acts as an initial support level for EUR/USD. The mentioned level is the lower limit of the Bollinger Band and a low of January 5. The additional downside filter to watch is a high of December 12 at 1.0828. Further south, the next downside stop is located near a low of December 13 at 1.0773.
EUR/USD four-hour chart
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0935
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04
|Today daily open
|1.0939
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0962
|Daily SMA50
|1.0865
|Daily SMA100
|1.0762
|Daily SMA200
|1.0847
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0998
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0877
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1046
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0877
|Previous Monthly High
|1.114
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0724
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0923
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0952
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0878
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0817
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0756
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0999
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.106
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1121
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: The key resistance level is seen at 1.0970
The EUR/USD pair loses ground around 1.0935 during the early European session on Monday. The downtick of the major pair is backed by a stronger US Dollar and higher US Treasury bond yields. The US labor data on Friday cast doubt on the Federal Reserve's rate cut expectation.
GBP/USD dives to near 1.2700 psychological support followed by 14-day EMA
GBP/USD halts its three-day winning streak, trading around 1.2700 psychological level during the early European hours on Monday. The GBP/USD pair seems to face a critical juncture, with the possibility of a break below the psychological level.
Gold price drifts lower amid elevated US bond yields, Fed rate cut uncertainty
Gold price staged a goodish intraday recovery of around $40 from over a two-week low touched in the aftermath of the better-than-expected monthly employment details on Friday, albeit lacked any follow-through. The momentum ran out of steam near the $2,064 region amid the uncertainty about the Fed's rate-cut trajectory.
Bitcoin Spot ETF could receive SEC greenlight this week, BTC price eyes gains
Bitcoin Spot ETFs are likely to receive the US financial regulator’s approval as early as this week, according to a Bloomberg report. BTC holders are awaiting the SEC's greenlight on the securities product with the upcoming deadline on January 10.
Week ahead – Market spotlight turns to US CPI inflation
US CPI inflation is the next big test for the US Dollar. Yen traders turn to Tokyo CPIs and wages for BoJ exit hints. China’s inflation and trade numbers to impact broader sentiment. UK monthly GDP on tap amid recession fears.