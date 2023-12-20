EUR/USD Price Analysis: Loses its recovery momentum below the 1.1000 mark

- EUR/USD loses its recovery momentum around 1.0966 ahead of November’s German Producer Price Index (PPI) data.
- The pair maintains the bullish vibe above the key 100-hour EMA; the RSI indicator stands in bullish territory above 70.
- The first resistance level is seen at 1.0987; 1.0934 acts as an initial support level for the pair.
The EUR/USD pair loses gains during the early European session on Wednesday. Investors await November’s German Producer Price Index (PPI) for fresh impetus, which is estimated to drop 0.3% MoM and 7.5% YoY, respectively. At press time, the major pair is trading at 1.0966, losing 0.11% on the day.
Technically, EUR/USD maintains a positive outlook as the pair holds above the key 100-hour Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) on the four-hour chart. The upward momentum is supported by the Relative Strength Index (RSI), which stands in bullish territory above 70.
The first upside barrier of the major pair will emerge near a high of December 19 at 1.0987. The critical resistance level is located in the 1.1000–1.01010 region, representing the upper boundary of the Bollinger Band and a high Dec 14. Further north, the next hurdle is seen at 1.1065 (high of August 10) and finally at 1.1147 (high of July 24).
On the other hand, a low of November 28 at 1.0934 acts as an initial support level for EUR/USD. The additional downside filter to watch is a low of December 15 at 1.0888. The key contention level is seen at the confluence of the lower limit of the Bollinger Band and the 100-hour EMA at 1.0870. A break below the latter will see a drop to a low of November 27 at 1.0825.
EUR/USD four-hour chart
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0966
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.11
|Today daily open
|1.0978
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.088
|Daily SMA50
|1.0754
|Daily SMA100
|1.0754
|Daily SMA200
|1.0832
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0987
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0915
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1009
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0742
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1017
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0517
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.096
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0943
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0933
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0888
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0861
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1006
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1033
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1078
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slides below 1.0950 as Dollar strengthens Premium
EUR/USD fell below 1.0950 as the US Dollar gained momentum amid a deterioration in market sentiment. Wall Street suffered heavy losses, bolstering demand for the Greenback. Economic data scheduled for Thursday includes US Jobless Claims and the Philly Fed.
GBP/USD extends decline toward 1.2600
The Pound was one of the worst-performing currencies on Wednesday following softer-than-forecast inflation data from the UK. GBP/USD dropped further on the back of a stronger US Dollar, approaching 1.2600.
Gold eases within range, awaits US inflation gauges Premium
After spending the first half of the day in a narrow range near $2,040, Gold edged lower toward $2,030 in the American session. While the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays in the red near 3.9%, XAU/USD's downside remains limited.
Ripple CEO says the company will have a “compliance-first mindset” in 2024; XRP price recovers
Ripple witnessed another milestone on Wednesday as the year comes to an end in the form of registering as a VASP with the Central Bank of Ireland. The event also happened to act as a bullish catalyst for XRP price, which broke through the recent downtrend.
US: Confidence surges after consumers are visited by three spirits
Consumer confidence rose in December to a five-month high of 110.7. The consensus-shattering outturn comes amid falling unemployment and lower gas prices and in particular as the stock market has climbed higher.