EUR/USD Price Analysis: Loses its recovery momentum below the 1.1000 mark

The EUR/USD pair loses gains during the early European session on Wednesday. Investors await November’s German Producer Price Index (PPI) for fresh impetus, which is estimated to drop 0.3% MoM and 7.5% YoY, respectively. At press time, the major pair is trading at 1.0966, losing 0.11% on the day. Technically, EUR/USD maintains a positive outlook as the pair holds above the key 100-hour Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) on the four-hour chart . The upward momentum is supported by the Relative Strength Index (RSI), which stands in bullish territory above 70. The first upside barrier of the major pair will emerge near a high of December 19 at 1.0987. The critical resistance level is located in the 1.1000–1.01010 region, representing the upper boundary of the Bollinger Band and a high Dec 14. Further north, the next hurdle is seen at 1.1065 (high of August 10) and finally at 1.1147 (high of July 24). On the other hand, a low of November 28 at 1.0934 acts as an initial support level for EUR/USD. The additional downside filter to watch is a low of December 15 at 1.0888. The key contention level is seen at the confluence of the lower limit of the Bollinger Band and the 100-hour EMA at 1.0870. A break below the latter will see a drop to a low of November 27 at 1.0825.

