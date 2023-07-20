EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bulls flirt with 100-hour SMA support breakpoint, around 1.1225 area

- EUR/USD catches fresh bids on Thursday and recovers the overnight losses to a multi-day low.
- The emergence of fresh selling around the USD turns out to be a key factor acting as a tailwind.
- The technical setup warrants some caution for bulls and positioning for further intraday gains.
The EUR/USD pair regains positive traction during the Asian session on Thursday and reverses a major part of the previous day's slide to the 1.1175 area, or a multi-day low. Spot prices currently trade around the 1.1225 region, up over 0.20% for the day, though remain well below the highest level since February 2022 touched on Tuesday.
The US Dollar (USD) meets with some supply and for now, seems to have stalled its recent bounce from a 15-month low as market participants continue to price out the possibility of any further rate hikes by the Federal Reserve (Fed) beyond July. This, in turn, is seen as a key factor acting as a tailwind for the EUR/USD pair, though less hawkish remarks by several European Central Bank (ECB) policymakers this week could cap any meaningful gains, at least for the time being.
From a technical perspective, the overnight breakdown through a three-week-old trading range and the 100-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) warrants some caution before placing fresh bullish bets around the EUR/USD pair. Hence, some follow-through buying beyond the 1.1245-1.1250 region is needed to support prospects for a further intraday appreciating move. Spot prices might then climb back to test the multi-month peak, around the 1.1275 region, and aim to reclaim the 1.1300 mark. The upward trajectory could get extended towards the 1.1335 hurdle en route to the 1.1400 round figure.
On the flip side, weakness back below the 1.1200 mark now seems to find some support near the overnight swing low, around the 1.1175-1.11700 region. The next relevant support is pegged near the 1.1145 zone, below which the EUR/USD pair could extend the downward trajectory further towards the 1.1100 round figure. The latter should act as a strong base for spot prices, which if broken decisively would negate the near-term positive outlook and pave the way for a deeper corrective decline.
EUR/USD 1-hour chart
Key levels to watch
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1226
|Today Daily Change
|0.0025
|Today Daily Change %
|0.22
|Today daily open
|1.1201
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1008
|Daily SMA50
|1.0884
|Daily SMA100
|1.0872
|Daily SMA200
|1.0675
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.124
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1174
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1245
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0944
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1012
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0662
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1199
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1215
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.117
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1139
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1104
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1236
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1271
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1302
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
