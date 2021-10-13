EUR/USD hovers around 1.1600 amid broad US dollar weakness

- EUR/USD begins the Asian session on the right foot, barely up 0.04%.
- Higher inflationary pressures weakened the US dollar, strengthened the euro and precious metals.
- US CPI annually base rose by 5.4%, higher than the 5.3% foreseen.
The EUR/USD advances as the Asian session begins trading at 1.1597, barely up 0.04% during the day at the time of writing. On Wednesday, the single currency dipped to the daily low at 1.1524 but bounced off the lows, courtesy of a higher US CPI reading, and finished around the 1.1590’s.
The market sentiment is upbeat, depicted by US equity indices, which rose between 0% and 0.77%, whereas Asian equity futures seesaw between gainers and losers as the Asian session kicks in.
On Wednesday, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) released inflation numbers. The Consumer Price Index for September increased by 5.4%, higher than 5.3% estimated by analysts, suggesting that American citizens are struggling with higher prices. Further, the Core Consumer Price Index, which excludes food and energy costs, rose by 4%, unchanged.
The EUR/USD reaction to the news initially was towards a strong US dollar, but it seems that the market had already priced in the increase, selling off the greenback afterward, thus strengthening the euro.
EUR/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
Daily chart
The single currency is trading well below the daily moving averages, remains in a downtrend. Wednesday’s price action created a bullish-engulfing candle, meaning prices could be headed north, but strong resistance at the psychological 1.1600 needs to be reclaimed. Also, the October 4 high at 1.1639 adds another strong resistance layer for EUR/USD buyers to account for it.
In the case of a daily close above 1.1600, the first supply level would be the abovementioned 1.1639. A break of the latter could expose the 50-day moving average (DMA) at 1.1719 as the next resistance area.
On the flip side, a mover towards the downside is on the cards, supported by momentum indicators like the Relative Strength Index (RSI), which is at 41 below the 50-midline. Failure at 1.1600 would expose the 2021 year low at 1.1524. A break beneath that level could pave the way towards the July 16 low at 1.1370.
KEY ADDITIONAL LEVELS TO WATCH
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1597
|Today Daily Change
|0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04
|Today daily open
|1.1595
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1652
|Daily SMA50
|1.1732
|Daily SMA100
|1.1842
|Daily SMA200
|1.1942
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.157
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1524
|Previous Weekly High
|1.164
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1529
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1909
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1563
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1542
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1553
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1513
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1496
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1467
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1559
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1588
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1605
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers around 1.1600 amid broad US dollar weakness
EUR/USD begins the Asian session on the right foot, barely up 0.04%. Higher inflationary pressures weakened the US dollar, strengthened the euro and precious metals. US CPI annually base rose by 5.4%, higher than the 5.3% foreseen.
GBP/USD at the upper end of its weekly range
GBP/USD trades around 1.3650, as the pound benefited from encouraging UK data, while the American dollar sold off after higher-than-estimated US CPI. BOE Governor Andrew Bailey provided hawkish hints on monetary policy.
Gold bears unfazed by risk-off
US Treasury yields are sharply down, taking their toll on the greenback. FOMC Meeting Minutes and hawkish US officials paving the way to taper. XAU/USD broke above a critical Fibonacci resistance, eyes 1,808.63.
Crypto market bound for a brief correction
BTC shows signs of profit-taking and a mean reversion trade towards the Tenkan-Sen, a -13% drop towards the Kijun-Sen is on deck. ETH prepares to slide below Kumo Twist, causing a swift move lower to $3,100. XRP could accelerate a move towards $0.92.
US September CPI: September inflation supports a November taper
Consumer inflation rises 0.4% in September to 5.4% annually, highest in 13 years. Food and gasoline climb 1.2% on the month, 4.5% and 42.1% on the year. Core CPI gains 0.2%, as forecast, to 4% yearly.