- The EUR/USD has been trading in a 50-60 pip range in the last three days.
- The greenback stays firm amid a positive market mood
- Russia – Ukraine war remains, though peace talks stagnate.
- EUR/USD Price Forecast: Downward biased, but as the EUR/USD trades above 1.0960, upside risks remain.
The shared currency seesaws on Thursday North American session, courtesy of a positive market mood, while broad US dollar strength across the board helps the greenback to keep the EUR/USD pair confined to the 1.0960-1.1000 area. At press time, the EUR/USD is trading at 1.1000.
The US Dollar remains resilient amid a risk-on market
Risk appetite improved in the New York session, as portrayed by US equities rising, contrarily to European bourses, which fluctuated. The greenback has been supported throughout the day, as reflected by the US Dollar Index up 0.16%, at 98.766, underpinned by elevated US Treasury yields, with the 10-year benchmark note yield up to four basis points, sitting at 2.348%.
On the Geopolitical front, Russia – Ukraine hostilities remain, while peace talks languished. Meanwhile, the NATO two-day summit has not provided EUR/USD tradable news just yet. Worth noting that according to a US official, US President Joe Biden supported the increase of NATO troops on the eastern front. Furthermore, Biden and European NATO members assess the risks of Russia’s launching a biological, chemical, or nuclear attack. Also, Biden called for Russia to be removed from the G-20.
Aside from this, Fed speakers have continued to grab headlines. Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said he is “comfortable” with 25 bps increases to the Federal Funds Rate but remains “open” to 50 bps increases if needed. Earlier, Minnesota Fed President Neil Kaskari said that 10-year Treasury yields remain low while emphasizing a risk of overdoing it on rate hikes.
On Friday, the Eurozone economic docket will unveil March’s IFO Business, Current Conditions, and Expectations for Germany. Across the pond, Pending Home Sales for February, the Universit of Michigan Consumer Expectations for March, and Fed speakers would grab the headlines.
EUR/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair remains downward biased. However, as portrayed by the daily chart, in the last two days’ EUR/USD price action, the pair faltered of breaking below Tuesday’s daily low at 1.0960, leaving the EUR/USD exposed for an upward move.
If that scenario plays out, the EUR/USD first resistance would be 1.1043. Breach of the latter would expose Pitchfork’s parallel-line between the top and central ones around 1.1080, followed by 1.1100. On the flip side, the EUR/USD path of least resistance, the first support, would be 1.0960. A decisive break would expose the 1.0901 March 11 low, followed by the YTD low at 1.0806.
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1001
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04
|Today daily open
|1.1005
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1039
|Daily SMA50
|1.1219
|Daily SMA100
|1.1279
|Daily SMA200
|1.1516
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1044
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0964
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1138
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0901
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1495
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1106
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0995
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1013
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0965
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0925
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0885
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1044
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1084
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1124
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD trading near a fresh 2022 high
AUD/USD traded as high as 0.7527, holding nearby heading into Friday’s Asian trading. Strengthening gold prices and the better tone of equities provide support to the already strong aussie.
EUR/USD struggles around 1.1000
The better performance of Wall Street was not enough for the shared currency. EUR/USD battles around 1.1000 as the focus remains on the Ukraine-Russia crisis.
XAUUSD extends recovery, more gains in the docket
Gold rallied after Wall Street’s opening to a fresh weekly high of $1,965.74, following headlines indicating that the US alongside the G7 announced that gold transactions involving Russia's central bank is subject to existing sanctions, according to a US Senior Administration Official.
Cryptos on the front foot as rebound turns into new uptrend
BTC, ETH and other cryptocurrencies are enjoying a calm week with tailwinds finally able to thrive without constant interruption from headlines about Ukraine or Russia.
The uncertainty will remain high, yet opportunities are there
If Russia stops supplying its raw materials and agriculture to the rest of the world, then is likely global economy will be heading for a recession as dozens of other products that are the cogs of a giant supply chain will be in short supply.