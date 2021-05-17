EUR/JPY is approaching tough resistance at 133.13/48. Karen Jones, Team Head FICC Technical Analysis Research at Commerzbank, expects the pair to see some selling pressure at this point.
Bullish while above the uptrend at 130.55
“EUR/JPY remains bid and is on course for 133.13/48, these are the highs from April 2018 and September 2018 and we suspect that they may provoke some profit-taking.”
“Our longer-term target is the 137.51 2018 high.”
“Uptrend support at 130.55 is reinforced by the 55-day ma at 130.37 and while above here, attention remains on the topside.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
