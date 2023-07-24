EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Pulls back from multi-year peak, once again fails near 158.00 mark

- EUR/JPY meets with some supply on Monday and is pressured by a modest JPY strength.
- The occurrence of a negative RSI divergence on the daily chart prompts technical selling.
- Bulls need to wait for a sustained strength above the 158.00 mark before placing fresh bets.
The EUR/JPY cross edges lower on the first day of a new week and reverses a part of Friday's strong move up to the 158.00 mark, or its highest level since September 2008. Spot prices remain on the defensive through the Asian session and currently trade around the 157.30-157.35 region, down just over 0.25% for the day.
The Japanese Yen (JPY) strengthens a bit in reaction to comments by Japan's top currency diplomat Masato Kanda, saying that the recent inflation and wage rises were overshooting expectations. This revives hopes that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) might tweak its Yield Curve Control (YCC) policy later this week, which, along with a softer risk tone, underpins the safe-haven JPY and exerts some pressure on the EUR/JPY cross.
The shared currency, on the other hand, is undermined by the fact that European Central Bank (ECB) officials recently delivered mixed signals regarding the next policy move after the anticipated 25 bps lift-off this week. This is seen as another factor weighing on the EUR/JPY cross, though the downside seems limited ahead of the key central bank event risks - the ECB and BoJ decisions on Thursday and Friday, respectively.
From a technical perspective, Friday's sustained break through the 157.00 mark was seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders. That said, failure near the 158.00 rond figure, which has been acting as a stiff resistance since late June, along with the occurrence of a negative Relative Strength Index (RSI) divergence on the daily chart, warrant cation before positioning for any further near-term appreciating move for the EUR/JPY cross.
This makes it prudent to wait for some follow-through buying and acceptance above the 158.00 mark before placing fresh bullish bets around the EUR/JPY cross. Spot prices might then surpass an intermediate hurdle near the 158.30-158.35 region and aim to reclaim the 159.00 round figure before eventually climbing to the next relevant resistance near the 159.40-159.50 area.
On the flip side, the 157.00 resistance breakpoint now seems to protect the immediate downside ahead of the 156.25 region and the 156.00 handle. This is followed by support near the 155.70 area, below which the EUR/JPY cross could accelerate the fall towards challenging the 155.00 psychological mark. The corrective decline could get extended further towards the 154.00 mark en route to the monthly low around the 153.35 region.
EUR/JPY 4-hour chart
Key levels to watch
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|157.32
|Today Daily Change
|-0.44
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.28
|Today daily open
|157.76
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|156.42
|Daily SMA50
|153.2
|Daily SMA100
|149.3
|Daily SMA200
|146.26
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|158.05
|Previous Daily Low
|155.59
|Previous Weekly High
|158.05
|Previous Weekly Low
|154.88
|Previous Monthly High
|158
|Previous Monthly Low
|148.62
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|157.11
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|156.53
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|156.22
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|154.67
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|153.76
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|158.68
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|159.6
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|161.14
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD stays defensive below 0.6750 after mixed Australia PMIs
AUD/USD is off the lows but remains on the back foot below 0.6750 at the start of the blockbuster week on Monday. The Aussie digests mixed Australian S&P Global Preliminary PMI reports while traders remain cautious ahead of this week's Fed decision. US PMIs coming up next.
USD/JPY drops below 141.50 amid cautious mood, Kanda's comments
USD/JPY has come under renewed selling pressure, trading below 141.50 in the mid-Asian trading on Monday. The Japanese Yen benefits from a cautious mood and the country's top FX diplomat Kanda's comments, despite mixed PMI data. US PMIs awaited.
Gold appears ‘buy-the-dips’ trade kicking off a big week
Gold price is nursing losses while defending $1,950 early Monday, pausing last week’s three-day downtrend. The United States Dollar (USD) has entered a phase of upside consolidation amid a cautious market mood and steady US Treasury bond yields, as investors stay on tenterhooks bracing for a big central banks’ week.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Could spot ETF trigger BTC rally to $50,000?
Bitcoin price has been consolidating for nearly a month and shows no signs of a breakout move. While the short-term noise might be easy to predict, the long-term outlook is interesting considering the opportunities surrounding a potential approval of a Bitcoin spot ETF.
The final Fed hike-is it or isn't it
Wednesday's FOMC meeting will headline a somewhat busy economic calendar this week. The Fed is widely expected to undertake an eleventh and final rate increase at the July FOMC meeting. With earnings results so far clearing a low bar hurdle couched by a benign set of macro data points, most paths continue to lead to a US economic soft landing.