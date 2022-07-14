- The EUR/JPY erases its weekly losses and is up 0.50%.
- A risk-off impulse was no excuse for the euro to rally against the JPY.
- EUR/JPY is neutral-upwards as buyers stepped in, reclaiming the 139.00 mark.
The EUR/JPY rises during the North American session, refreshing weekly highs around 139.76, but retreated some as the Wall Street session winds down on Thursday, amidst a dampened investors’ mood, sparked by another US elevated inflation report, in this time, the PPI. At the time of writing, the EUR/JPY is trading at 139.22, gaining 0.78%.
EUR/JPY’s price action portrays the cross, opening near the daily pivot point of the day, around 138.10s, dipping to the daily low at 137.99, before rallying more than 150 pips, hitting a fresh weekly high at the R2 daily pivot at 139.76. After that, the EUR/JPY dipped towards the 139.10 lows but stayed positive in the day, as the EUR/USD is also back above parity at around 1.0020s.
EUR/JPY Daily chart
From a technical perspective, the EUR/JPY shifted from neutral to neutral-upwards as EUR/JPY buyers reclaimed the 50-day EMA around 139.05, as well as breaking above a descending channel, which has opened the door for further upside. EUR/JPY traders should notice that oscillators are aiming higher, particularly the Relative Strength Index (RSI), closing to the 50 line at 47.57.
Therefore, the EUR/JPY path of least resistance is upwards, and its first resistance would be July 6 daily high at around 139.50. Break above will expose the 140.00 figure, followed by a challenge of the 20-day EMA at 140.83. Once cleared, the EUR/JPY’s next resistance would be the July 5 high at 142.37.
EUR/JPY Key Technical Levels
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|139.22
|Today Daily Change
|1.08
|Today Daily Change %
|0.78
|Today daily open
|138.15
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|140.89
|Daily SMA50
|139.11
|Daily SMA100
|136.28
|Daily SMA200
|133.25
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|138.8
|Previous Daily Low
|137.13
|Previous Weekly High
|142.37
|Previous Weekly Low
|136.87
|Previous Monthly High
|144.28
|Previous Monthly Low
|137.93
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|138.16
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|137.77
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|137.25
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|136.35
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|135.57
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|138.92
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|139.7
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|140.6
