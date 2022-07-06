- The EUR/JPY is tumbling in the week by some 1.88%.
- Selling pressure trips down the EUR/JPY to fresh weekly lows, below 138.00.
- The EUR/JPY might achieve a mean reversion move towards 139.00 before aiming towards the 100-day EMA at 136.00
The EUR/JPY is almost flat as the Asian Pacific session takes over, up 0.04%, after plunging 0.78% on Wednesday. All that courtesy of a mixed market mood painting a dark economic outlook due to the energy crisis that has the Euro area at the brink of a recession, as Russia squeezes energy supplies to “unfriendly” countries. At the time of writing, the EUR/JPY at 138.40.
US equities finished in the New York session on a higher note. Asian stocks are set to open in negative territory, as illustrated by futures in Asia trading with losses, while safe-haven currencies in the FX market are recording gains.
The EUR/JPY, Wednesday’s open, was near Tuesday’s lows and seesawed through most of the Asian session. However, once the European session took over, EUR/JPY’s sellers stepped in and sent the pair plunging towards a fresh weekly low at around 137.26.
EUR/JPY Daily chart
The EUR/JPY is neutral-upward biased, but the break of the 20 and 50-day EMAs opened the door for sellers, which piled around the 142.50 mark, and at 138.40, July 6 high, spurring EUR/JPY’s losses of 400 pips. A continuation to the downside looms, but a corrective leg towards 139.00 is on the cards.
If that scenario plays out, the EUR/JPY’s first support would be the 138.00 figure. Once cleared, the next support would be the July 6 low at 137.26, followed by the 100-day EMA at 135.92.
EUR/JPY Key Technical Levels
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|138.39
|Today Daily Change
|-1.05
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.75
|Today daily open
|139.44
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|141.89
|Daily SMA50
|138.95
|Daily SMA100
|135.82
|Daily SMA200
|132.98
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|142.37
|Previous Daily Low
|138.95
|Previous Weekly High
|144.28
|Previous Weekly Low
|139.79
|Previous Monthly High
|144.28
|Previous Monthly Low
|137.93
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|140.26
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|141.07
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|138.14
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|136.83
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|134.71
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|141.56
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|143.68
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|144.98
