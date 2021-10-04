EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Clings to gains near 0.8560 in upward channel

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) holds onto the overbought zone. Any uptick in the MACD would accelerate buying toward the key 0.8600 level followed by the 0.8640 horizontal resistance zone. Alternatively, if price breaks intraday low, it could move back to the previous day’s low of 0.8544. A break beneath the bullish sloping line of the channel could be the beginning of the fresh round of selling with the 0.8520 and the 0.8500 horizontal levels on the bears radar.

Technically speaking, the cross-currency pair does not look back after testing the low of 0.8450 on August 10. The pair continued to move higher inside the upward channel extending from the mentioned level. Currently, the price remains pressured below the 21-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 0.8567. On the successful break of the level, the price will continue to march higher with the first upside target at the 0.8580 horizontal resistance level.

EUR/GBP manages to ring in some gains following the early morning subdued price action . The pair hovers in a very narrow trade band with no meaningful traction. At the time of writing, EUR/GBP is trading at 0.8561, up 0.05% for the day.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.