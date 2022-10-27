- The euro accelerates its downtrend and approaches 0.8600.
- Bears have taken over after the ECB confirmed market expectations.
- The pair should return above 0.8690 to ease negative pressure.
The euro is accelerating its downtrend on Thursday’s US session, as the pair’s reversal from session highs at 0.8690, extends to the vicinity of 0.8600 to test support at the 100-day SMA.
The bears took hold of the common currency after the European Central Bank confirmed market expectations and hiked interest rates by 0.75% for the second consecutive time, leaving its deposit rate at 1.5%, its highest level since 2009.
The pair squeezed lower immediately after the release of the ECB’s monetary policy decision, against a British pound that remains favored by the investors’ relief after Rishi Sunak’s appointment as British prime minister.
From a technical point of view, the euro’s failure to return above the 50-day SMA has increased downside pressure, pushing the pair toward the 100-day SMA at 0.8600. Below here, the next downside targets would be the downward trendline support, from mid-November lows, now at 0.8535, and the 200-day SMA at 0.8500.
On the upside, a bullish reaction would have to extend past the mentioned 50-day SMA, at 0.8690 to aim for the October 21 high at 0.8780. A confirmation above the mentioned level would negate the bearish trend and open the path toward October 12 high at 0.8870.
EUR/GBP daily chart
Technical levels to watch
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8615
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0053
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.61
|Today daily open
|0.8668
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.873
|Daily SMA50
|0.8687
|Daily SMA100
|0.8595
|Daily SMA200
|0.85
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.87
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8646
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8781
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8578
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9254
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8566
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8667
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.868
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8642
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8617
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8588
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8697
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8726
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8751
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
