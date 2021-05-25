EUR/GBP clings to gains near 0.8640-50 region, just below two-week tops

- EUR/GBP gained traction for the second consecutive session on Tuesday.
- The easing of strict lockdown measures in Europe underpinned the euro.
- A better-than-expected German IFO survey provided an additional boost.
The EUR/GBP cross traded with a positive bias through the first half of the European session and was last seen hovering near daily tops, just below mid-0.8600s.
The cross edged higher for the second consecutive session on Tuesday and has now moved back closer to the two-week tops touched in the previous session. The shared currency's relative outperformance against its British counterpart could be attributed to the optimism over the gradual easing of lockdown restrictions in Europe.
On the economic data front, the German GDP was revised down to show a contraction of 1.8% during the first quarter as against 1.7% decline estimated previously. This, however, was largely offset by the forward-looking German IFO Business Climate Index, which rose more than anticipated to 99.2 in May from 96.2 in the previous month.
The data indicated that the economic upswing is gathering pace in the eurozone's largest economy. Adding to this, the Ifo economist, Klaus Wolhrabe said that the German economy should grow 2.6% in Q2 and 2.8% in Q3. This, in turn, further acted as a tailwind for the euro and remained supportive of the EUR/GBP pair's positive move.
On the other hand, fears over the long-term impact of Brexit and the economic damage from the pandemic kept the GBP bulls on the defensive. That said, the upbeat outlook for the UK economic recovery from the pandemic should help limit any sharp losses for the sterling and cap the upside for the EUR/GBP cross, at least for the time being.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8644
|Today Daily Change
|0.0014
|Today Daily Change %
|0.16
|Today daily open
|0.863
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8639
|Daily SMA50
|0.8622
|Daily SMA100
|0.8696
|Daily SMA200
|0.8866
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.865
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8602
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8643
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8582
|Previous Monthly High
|0.872
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8472
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8631
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.862
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8604
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8579
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8556
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8652
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8675
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.87
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD soars to highest since January on dollar weakness, German data
EUR/USD has jumped above 1.2250, the highest since January. The US dollar remains pressured after Fed officials stressed that the economy has a long way to go and inflation is transitory. The German IFO Business Climate beat with 99.2 points.
GBP/USD shrugs off Brexit concerns and advances to 1.42
GBP/USD extends íts gains and hits 1.42 amid dollar weakness. EU’s von der Leyen rejects changes to the NI protocol. The US dollar follows Treasury yields lower as Fed officials dismiss inflation.
XAU/USD remains confined in a range below multi-month tops
Gold extended its directionless price move for the third consecutive session and remained confined in a range around the $1,880 level, or just below multi-month lows touched last week.
Ripple may retrace before advancing 30%
XRP price shows a slow down of its momentum after the recent impulse wave. Therefore, minor retracement or sideways movement seems likely before Ripple restarts its rally. On-chain metrics indicate no immediate threat to the optimistic outlook but reveal more room to the upside.
US CB Consumer Confidence Preview: Inflation saps consumer sentiment
The US labor market is overflowing with work. In March 8.123 million positions were on offer in the Job Openings and Turnover Survey (JOLTS), the most on record. Unfilled jobs were likely even higher in April.