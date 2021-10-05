- EUR/GBP failure at 0.8550 could pave the way towards 0.8400.
- Uk’s petrol crisis seems resolved, according to the government.
- UK Services PMI reading was better than expected.
The EUR/GBP is sliding for the fourth day in a row, is down 0.37%, trading at 0.8508 during the day at the time of writing. The cross-currency jumped off weekly lows around 0.8503 but since then is trapped within the 0.8503-0.8515 narrow range.
Market mood is in risk-on mode, as witnessed by US stock market indices rising between 0.58% and 1.78%. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback’s performance against a basket of six rivals, is barely up 0.01%, sitting at 93.90, weighs on the single currency.
The energy crisis across the UK and Europe keeps politicians worried. In the UK, the government announced that Petrol stations would resume their operations as armed forces began the delivery of petrol across the UK. This news boosted the British pound against the single currency.
Moving to the macroeconomic front, the UK Services PMI for September rose to 55.4, better than 54.6 estimated by analysts, whereas the Composite PMI was revised to 54.9 from 54.1 in the preliminary reading.
EUR/GBP Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The EUR/GBP is trading above the daily moving averages (DMA’s), supporting the downward bias. During the day, the pair reached the 50-day moving average at 0.8543 but retreated the move.
For the sellers, a daily break below 0.8500 could open the door for further downward pressure on EUR/GBP. The first demand zone would be the August low at 0.8483, followed by the August 10 low at 0.8450. A breach of the latter would expose 2020’s low at 0.8281.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 41, aiming lower, supporting the bearish bias.
KEY ADDITIONAL LEVELS TO WATCH
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8508
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0032
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.37
|Today daily open
|0.854
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8565
|Daily SMA50
|0.8548
|Daily SMA100
|0.8567
|Daily SMA200
|0.8644
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8574
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8531
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8658
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8526
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8658
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8501
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8547
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8557
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8523
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8506
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8481
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8565
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.859
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8607
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
