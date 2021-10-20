Olin Corporation ( OLN ) manufactures & distributes Chemical products in the US, Europe & other countries. OLN is based in Clayton, Missouri. It trades under OLN ticker at NYSE. It comes under the Basic Materials sector as Specialty Chemicals industry.
OLN – Elliott wave view from March-2020 low
In daily, OLN started a higher high sequence from March-2020 low after a global sell off ended in early last year. Within the impulse cycle, currently it is in ((5)) wave as diagonal making 3-3-3-3-3 structure. It expect to make two more highs before any larger pullback against March-2020 low unfolds.
It started the primary degree ((1)) from 3/16/2020 low, which ended at $16.57 high on 4/29/2020. While below there it ended ((2)) at $9.67 low on 8/21/2020 as 0.854 retracement against ((1)). Above $9.67 low, it extended higher in ((3)), which ended at $51.04 high on 6/01/2021 as ((3)) wave extension. Generally, the third wave is the most common extension in stock market. Thereafter it pullbacks in ((4)), which ended at $39.90 low on 7/19/2021. ((4)) was slightly pass below 0.236 retracement against wave ((3)).
It confirms the higher high sequence in ((5)), which appears as 3 swings move indicating possible diagonal ((5)) is in progress. In short term, it is progressing in (3) of ((5)) as 3 swings move from $44.30 low as (2) & expect to move inside wedge. It can see two more highs before any larger reaction unfolds against impulse up cycle started from March-2020 low. After finishing (3), it should pull back near lower line of wedge before it rise again in final leg up. After diagonal structure ends, it expect to fall with higher momentum.
FURTHER DISCLOSURES AND DISCLAIMER CONCERNING RISK, RESPONSIBILITY AND LIABILITY Trading in the Foreign Exchange market is a challenging opportunity where above average returns are available for educated and experienced investors who are willing to take above average risk. However, before deciding to participate in Foreign Exchange (FX) trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of xperience and risk appetite. Do not invest or trade capital you cannot afford to lose. EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC, THEIR REPRESENTATIVES, AND ANYONE WORKING FOR OR WITHIN WWW.ELLIOTTWAVE- FORECAST.COM is not responsible for any loss from any form of distributed advice, signal, analysis, or content. Again, we fully DISCLOSE to the Subscriber base that the Service as a whole, the individual Parties, Representatives, or owners shall not be liable to any and all Subscribers for any losses or damages as a result of any action taken by the Subscriber from any trade idea or signal posted on the website(s) distributed through any form of social-media, email, the website, and/or any other electronic, written, verbal, or future form of communication . All analysis, trading signals, trading recommendations, all charts, communicated interpretations of the wave counts, and all content from any media form produced by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com and/or the Representatives are solely the opinions and best efforts of the respective author(s). In general Forex instruments are highly leveraged, and traders can lose some or all of their initial margin funds. All content provided by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com is expressed in good faith and is intended to help Subscribers succeed in the marketplace, but it is never guaranteed. There is no “holy grail” to trading or forecasting the market and we are wrong sometimes like everyone else. Please understand and accept the risk involved when making any trading and/or investment decision. UNDERSTAND that all the content we provide is protected through copyright of EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC. It is illegal to disseminate in any form of communication any part or all of our proprietary information without specific authorization. UNDERSTAND that you also agree to not allow persons that are not PAID SUBSCRIBERS to view any of the content not released publicly. IF YOU ARE FOUND TO BE IN VIOLATION OF THESE RESTRICTIONS you or your firm (as the Subscriber) will be charged fully with no discount for one year subscription to our Premium Plus Plan at $1,799.88 for EACH person or firm who received any of our content illegally through the respected intermediary’s (Subscriber in violation of terms) channel(s) of communication.
